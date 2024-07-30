"It's a total pinch me moment. I'm thankful for it everyday."

Cory Marks recently hung out on Loudwire Nights (July 29) to talk about his brand-new song, "Make My Country Rock," which features some artists he's been a fan of for a long, long time.

"These guys been around a long time and have kicked ass for a long time, and now they're your buddies," Marks said as he reflected on collaborating with Godsmack's Sully Erna, legendary Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars and country superstar Travis Tritt on his new song.

"That to me is like — those are like getting awards. Those are lifetime friendships."

Marks' gratitude shone throughout the conversation with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong as they talked about his early days and how he got to this point of bridging the gap between rock and roll and country music.

READ MORE: Jelly Roll Says 'Just Put Out good Music + Hope It Helps People'

"The amount of times that I've heard, 'I hate country music but I love your music,' or, 'I've never liked country but dude, your stuff kicks ass,'" Marks shared with Chuck.

He admitted he knows there are plenty of fans out there who don't want any country getting into their rock music, but he has one simple request.

"Give it a chance. Give it a chance."

What Else Did Cory Marks Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How he got connected to producer Kevin Churko and what it was like being one of only three people to play Vinnie Paul's snare drum: "I walked up to the kit and, honest to God, I was almost in tears."

What it's like writing with the songwriters in the 4 Horsemen collective: "They know what I'm about. They know I'm a lot country and I'm a lot rock and I'm a little bit of everything in between."

Why he appreciates James Hetfield and draws inspiration from him, among many other rock stars: "The fact that he fronts a band and can play the guitar well and entertain the crowd ... and you listen to the lyrics, it's like, 'Wow, these are great songs.' And he was writing in his early 20s. Like, what?"

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Cory Marks joined Loudwire Nights on Monday, July 29; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

10 Ways Not to Be an A--hole at Concerts Because wtf is going on lately? Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner