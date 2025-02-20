On Feb. 25, Sevendust will hit the road with Three Days Grace and Disturbed for The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour. Ahead of the tour launch, frontman Lajon Witherspoon joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday (Feb. 19) to talk about all of it — and much more.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"It's been something I've been looking forward to for a long time," Witherspoon told host Chuck Armstrong.

"The fact to go full circle, to come back and be able to tour with Disturbed again after our younger days when we did it and did festivals and hung out and played — it's really cool. And Three Days Grace and what they're doing, that new track ["Mayday"] and both the guys being together, singing. I think it's amazing."

Another thing Witherspoon is excited about is to play venues he's never played before, including the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Get out of here, that's a bucket list for me," he said.

"Somebody said to me yesterday that they can't believe we've never played Madison Square Garden. Well, I can believe we've never played there before. This is definitely something that's going to be cool."

Sevendust — And Lajon Witherspoon — Are Thinking About New Music

When Chuck brought up the fact that Sevendust's latest album, Truth Killer, came out nearly two years ago, Witherspoon was surprised it's been that long.

Fortunately, he had good news for fans.

"Things are in the works," he shared.

"It's so funny you're talking about that right now. Between everything — me and Morgan [Rose], we're trying to put together a setlist for the Disturbed and the headlining run — we are now looking inside the Sevendust music box with 20 or so songs that we're kind of weeding through right now to see what we like."

Witherspoon said they create their best work when they're together in a room with their instruments: "Just those young men, like we were when we first started. That's where the magic happens."

In addition to trying to find a time to find that magic in-between everything Sevendust have going on, Witherspoon said he's also working on his own solo project.

"I've been definitely going to Nashville a lot lately, I'm working with some cats out there," he said.

"A few different cats that have actually been writing with Jelly Roll and several big artists that have come out of the Nashville scene ... We have this great working relationship and I've also been invited to write with other artists."

If fans are curious what Witherspoon's solo music will sound like, he had plenty to share.

"I'm so excited," he told the Loudwire Nights audience.

"It doesn't get too far away from Sevendust. I feel like it's the soulful, rock, R&B, country type of stuff that I'm doing, but it's all over the spectrum of music that I like. I will be sharing that very soon."

What Else Did Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he's excited to be playing Creed's Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise after attending it last year as a passenger: "If anyone even thought about me trying to sing, you would have thought I was Stevie Wonder's cousin, but I couldn't hear either. I was like, 'No, I'll take another piña colada."

One of his favorite Ozzy Osbourne memories: "I don't know if a lot of people know this...[Ozzy] invited us and we toured Australia with him. It was just us and Ozzy. We flew on the plane with Ozzy everywhere. It was freaking crazy."

Why he's grateful to look back at what Sevendust have done over the years: "Music has definitely kept me alive and I hope it's kept so many other people alive and we'll still continue to do that because I feel like we're doctors and we're just here to give you the medicine."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Lajon Witherspoon joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Feb. 19; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.