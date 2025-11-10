Three Days Grace have announced a massive 2026 world tour featuring support from I Prevail, the Funeral Portrait, Sleep Theory, Finger Eleven and Royal Tusk at various stops.

The first North American leg of the Alienation world tour kicks off on Feb. 21 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and concludes on May 11 in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. The European leg begins on June 5 in Nuremberg, Germany, and runs through July 18 in London. After an extended break, Three Days Grace will kick off a second North American leg on Oct. 23 in Biloxi, Mississippi, bringing the trek to a close on Nov. 22 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10AM local time. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Three Days Grace Blend Past and Present on 'Alienation'

Three Days Grace released their eighth and most recent album, Alienation, on Aug. 22. It marked the return of original singer Adam Gontier, who left the band in 2013 and rejoined in 2024. Gontier and Matt Walst now share lead vocal duties.

"We wanted to make sure on this album that we hit some of the classic vibe that the band had in earlier albums, as well as the newer stuff that Matt did," Gontier said in a recent interview with Loudwire Nights interview discussing Alienation. "[We tried] to find a balance of those two, those two eras."

Three Days Grace 2026 Tour Dates

three days grace Live Nation loading...

# I Prevail

! The Funeral Portrait

@ Sleep Theory

% Finger Eleven

& Royal Tusk

* Festival date

~ Radio show

^ support TBA

North American Tour Dates, Leg One

FEB 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum #!

FEB 24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #!

FEB 26 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena #!

FEB 27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena #!

MAR 01 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center #!

MAR 03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #!

MAR 05 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #@!

MAR 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #@!

MAR 08 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #!

MAR 09 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena #!

MAR 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center #!

MAR 12 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena #@!

MAR 13 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #@!

MAR 14 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #!

MAR 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center #!

MAR 18 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre @!!

MAR 20 - Clearwater, FL @ The Baycare Sound #@!

MAR 21 - Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fairgrounds ~

APR 19 - Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre %&

APR 21 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place &

APR 23 - Grande Prairie, AB @ Bonnetts Energy Centre %&

APR 25 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre %&

APR 28 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens %&

APR 29 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Community Arena %&

MAY 01 - Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor &

MAY 03 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum %&

MAY 04 - Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre &

MAY 07 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre %&

MAY 08 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre &

MAY 11 - St John’s, NL @ Mary Brown’s Centre %&

European Tour Dates

JUN 05 - Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival *

JUN 06 - Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring Festival *

JUN 07 - Nancy, FR @ Heavy Weekend Festival *

JUN 09 - Frankfurt, DE @ myticket Jahrhunderthalle ^

JUN 10 - Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle 1 ^

JUN 12 - Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock For People Festival *

JUN 14 - Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival *

JUN 16 - Ljubljana, SI @ Ljubljana Exhibition and Convention Centre ^

JUN 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Summer Punch Festival *

JUN 20 - Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting *

JUN 23 - Bologna, IT @ Sequoie Music Park ^

JUN 30 - Istanbul, TR @ KüçükÇiftlik Park ^

JUL 18 - London, ON @ RBC Rock The Park *

North American Tour Dates, Leg Two

OCT 23 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum #!

OCT 25 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #!

OCT 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center #!

OCT 28 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #!

OCT 30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater #!

NOV 01 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #!

NOV 03 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena #!

NOV 04 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse #!

NOV 06 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center #!

NOV 07 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #!

NOV 09 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #!

NOV 11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #!

NOV 14 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena #!

NOV 15 - Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena #!

NOV 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #!

NOV 18 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #!

NOV 20 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena #!

NOV 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #!

NOV 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome #!