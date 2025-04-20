Sleep Token Reveal Full ‘Even in Arcadia’ Track Listing, Fans Have Jokes + Theories

Over the past few weeks, Sleep Token have steadily been teasing new information regarding Even in Arcadia (their highly anticipated follow-up to 2023’s Take Me Back to Eden). Well, the mysterious group have finally revealed the full track listing for Even in Arcadia, and fans have a lot of jokes and theories.

Even in Arcadia’s Full Track Listing

Last Friday (April 18), Sleep Token posted to Instagram an image – which you can view below – containing all 10 tracks on Even in Arcadia alongside the comment: “Prepare. Even In Arcadia, May 9th.”

As you can see, the rundown of tunes is as follows:

01. "Look to Windward"

02. "Emergence"

03. "Past Self"

04. "Dangerous"

05. "Caramel"

06. "Even in Arcadia"

07. "Provider"

08. "Damocles"

09. "Gethsemane"

10. "Infinite Baths"

Although there’s plenty of merchandise to go along with the album’s release – and the album itself is available in multiple formats and variations – there doesn’t seem to be any sort of deluxe edition or version with bonus tracks in general. (Of course, there doesn’t need to be, but it’s worth clarifying that, right?)

This news specifies that the lead single “Emergence” will be the second song of the set, whereas subsequent single “Caramel” lands in the middle of the journey.

What Have Fans Been Saying?

Unsurprisingly, Sleep Token lovers are extremely excited to finally have one of their biggest quandaries about Even in Arcadia answered. (For example, someone on Instagram wrote: “I’m so ready for this album!!!”) Judging by how well received the new material has been, there’s little doubt that fans are expecting to be blown away by the remaining eight songs, too.

That said – and in addition to one person declaring, “[I’ve] caramelised my pants” – certain people have also been questioning and/or mocking the title of closer “Infinite Baths.”

For instance, someone bluntly shared, “Infinite baths is hilarious,” to which over a dozen other people replied with similar jokes (such as “surely the water would get could eventually” and “a song about having to wash off black paint again and again after every gig”).

In the same comments chain, another Sleep Token devotee confessed: “I'm a ST fan and while I'm sure the song isn't literally about bathing, I can laugh at the jokes. Especially the ones about their body paint.”

Elsewhere, one user pondered, “So vessel is a bath type… strange I always imagined he’d be a shower kinda guy,” prompting someone else to clarify: “they settled for baths cause infinite golden showers was too much.”

Instagram isn’t the only place where people are laughing about “Infinite Baths,” as numerous Reddit threads have popped up, too.

Specifically, this one finds someone admitting, “Infinite Baths completely caught me off guard lmao,” whereas someone else wrote: “Infinite….baths…???? Ok guess I gotta trust the process.” Elsewhere, another listener humorously guessed that it relates to “fans crying in the shower while listening to Sleep Token.”

Brilliantly, another Instagram account provided an extremely lengthy (and believable) explanation for what “Infinite Baths” might really be about:

In the context of quantum mechanics, an "infinite bath" refers to a model where a quantum system is in contact with a very large environment, often with an infinite number of degrees of freedom, that acts as a heat bath. This model is idealized to describe the system's equilibration and dissipation of energy.

Key Concepts:

Open Quantum Systems:

These are systems that interact with their environment, leading to the exchange of energy and momentum.

Equilibration:

The process where the system's state reaches a thermal equilibrium with the bath, described by its temperature.

Dissipation:

The loss of energy from the system to the bath, which is a key characteristic of open quantum systems.

Thermal Equilibrium:

A state where the system and bath are at the same temperature and energy, resulting in no net flow of energy between them.

How it Works:

The interaction between the system and the bath is modeled through a coupling term in the system's Hamiltonian, describing how the system and bath exchange energy.

The infinite bath assumption simplifies the description by assuming that the bath's state remains unchanged by the system's dynamics, allowing for a simpler description of the system's relaxation to equilibrium.

In the thermodynamic limit (large number of bath degrees of freedom), the bath's properties are well-defined, and the system's dynamics are governed by the bath's temperature and statistical properties.

Applications and Implications:

The infinite bath model is a fundamental tool for understanding open quantum systems, particularly in fields like quantum information theory, quantum optics, and quantum thermodynamics.

It allows for the study of how systems evolve under the influence of their environment, which is crucial for understanding phenomena like dissipation, decoherence, and thermalization.

While the infinite bath is an idealized model, it provides a useful starting point for analyzing more complex scenarios with finite or non-ideal bath environments.

You can see all those Instagram responses – among others – via Sleep Token’s original post above.

More Information on Sleep Token + Even in Arcadia

Last month, Sleep Token announced a headlining 2025 tour that’ll include 17 stops across North America (beginning in Duluth, Georgia on Sept. 16 and ending in Los Angeles on Oct. 11). Prior to that, they’ll be playing some festivals in the U.K. and Germany, and it’s unclear who – if anyone – will be their supporting act(s). Also, at this time, it seems that all of the shows are sold out.

As for Even in Arcadia, it was initially teased around the end of February 2025 and officially announced (alongside the debut of “Emergence”) around the middle of March. As Loudwire wrote at the time, “Emergence” saw Sleep Token “doubling down on their influences far beyond the rock space” by also incorporating “delicate piano melodies and electronic, beat-backed passages with R&B/rap cadences.”

As for its enigmatic title, the Greek word “Arcadia” refers to “a vision of pastoralism and harmony with nature.” Loudwire adds that the term “was derived from the Greek province of the same name that featured a mountainous topography and a sparsely populated area largely untouched by man that provided an idyllic vision of unspoiled wilderness.” Plus, fits into Greek mythology, and Arcadia has been referenced in pop culture multiple times before (such as via works by Lana Del Rey and Guillermo del Toro).

There’s also the involvement of metalhead meteorologist Chris Michaels in the marketing of Even in Arcadia, and in early April, Sleep Token dropped the second single from the LP, the poppier and slower “Caramel.”

Lastly, Even in Arcadia arrives on May 9th via RCA and can be preordered here.