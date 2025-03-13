Sleep Token Fans Share Reactions to Band’s New Song ‘Emergence’

Sleep Token fans are sharing their reactions online to the band's new song "Emergence."

The track serves as Sleep Token's first bit of new music since their last album Take Me Back to Eden came out in May of 2023. In addition to the release of the song, they shared some details about their forthcoming record Even in Arcadia.

The mysterious musical outfit built a lot of anticipation leading up to today. In mid-February they launched a puzzle on their website, and then fans were invited to follow two private Instagram accounts that they received links to via email.

READ MORE: Here are the Lyrics to Sleep Token's New Song ' Emergence'

Now that the first taste of the new album is available, let's look at how fans are responding to the song.

Sleep Token Fans React to 'Emergence' on Reddit

First, we'll look at some of the reactions fans have shared on an "Emergence" Megathread on Reddit. See some of the most-upvoted comments on the thread bulleted below.

Not even all the way through the song yet... but OH DAMN!!! Such a different vibe and I'm totally here for it!

This fucking song sounds like a little dash of every sound they've done in their past, truly ascending

Vessel listened to Bilmuri on tour and realised what Sleep Token needed was some sax

Nothing but peak. This song is a roller-coaster of what they are all about. Emotions highs lows beats rock metal. Its incredible. Its the start of a new era.

They can’t make a bad song.

Sleep Token Fans React to 'Emergence' on X

Some of the funnier and meme-like responses to the song are on X, which you can see for yourself below.