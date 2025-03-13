Here Are the Lyrics to Sleep Token’s New Song ‘Emergence’
Read the lyrics to "Emergence," the first single off Sleep Token's 2025 album.
After teasing fans for weeks with a mysterious puzzle site and loads of other teasers and clues, the enigmatic masked band came through with some big news. Not only have Sleep Token released their first new song since 2023's Take Me Back to Eden, they've set a release date for their new album, Even in Arcadia.
Additionally, the group has unveiled their plans for a massive world tour taking place this year. Fans had already begun to get excited before the announcement after local venues began to adopt profile pictures across social media bearing the image from one of the two "houses" Sleep Token had established as part of the teaser buildup.
As for "Emergence," it finds Sleep Token doubling down on their influences far beyond the rock space. It's over two-and-a-half-minutes before anything remotely rock/metal enters the picture with undulating down-tuned guitar rhythms countering the delicate piano melodies and electronic, beat-backed passages with R&B/rap cadences.
Listen to the song directly below and scroll further down the page to read the lyrics to Sleep Token's "Emergence."
Sleep Token, "Emergence"
Sleep Token, "Emergence" Lyrics (per Genius.com)
Well, you were laid in verse
Living on a promised word
I am the rose you relinquished again
You and I are down head first
In another world I heard
I have a feeling we're close to the end
So, come on, come on
Out from underneath, who you were
Come on, come on now
You know that it's time to emerge
So go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah
Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah
Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around mе yeah
Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around mе, arms around me yeah
Are you carbine on my nano?
Red glass on my lightbulb
Dark light on my culture
Sapphire on my white gold
Burst out of my chest
Hide out in the vents
My blood beats so alive
By right through your lens
It's midnight in my mind's eye
Drowning up the daylight
Godspeed to my enemies
Who've been asking for that call sign
You know the behavior
Canines of the savior
Glory to the legion
Trauma for the neighbor
So go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah
Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah
Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah
Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah
I've got solar flares for your death guns
Space dust for your fuel rods
Dark days for your solstice
Dancing through the depths of
Hellfire on the winds that sided from within
My blood beats so alive, might tear right through my skin
So tell me what you meant by
Living past your half life
Another step in the universe
And you're well versed in the afterlife
You know that I'm sanctified by what's below
No matter what you do, no matter where you go
You might be the one to take away the pain
And let me mind go quiet
And nothing else is quite the same as how I feel when I'm at your side
So, come on, come on
Out from underneath, who you were
Come on, come on now
You know that it's time to emerge
So go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah
You might be the one to take away the pain
And let me mind go quiet
And nothing else is quite the same as how I feel when I'm at your side
