Here Are the Lyrics to Sleep Token’s New Song ‘Emergence’

Read the lyrics to "Emergence," the first single off Sleep Token's 2025 album.

After teasing fans for weeks with a mysterious puzzle site and loads of other teasers and clues, the enigmatic masked band came through with some big news. Not only have Sleep Token released their first new song since 2023's Take Me Back to Eden, they've set a release date for their new album, Even in Arcadia.

Additionally, the group has unveiled their plans for a massive world tour taking place this year. Fans had already begun to get excited before the announcement after local venues began to adopt profile pictures across social media bearing the image from one of the two "houses" Sleep Token had established as part of the teaser buildup.

As for "Emergence," it finds Sleep Token doubling down on their influences far beyond the rock space. It's over two-and-a-half-minutes before anything remotely rock/metal enters the picture with undulating down-tuned guitar rhythms countering the delicate piano melodies and electronic, beat-backed passages with R&B/rap cadences.

Listen to the song directly below and scroll further down the page to read the lyrics to Sleep Token's "Emergence."

Sleep Token, "Emergence"

Sleep Token, "Emergence" Lyrics (per Genius.com)

Well, you were laid in verse

Living on a promised word

I am the rose you relinquished again

You and I are down head first

In another world I heard

I have a feeling we're close to the end

So, come on, come on

Out from underneath, who you were

Come on, come on now

You know that it's time to emerge

So go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah

Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah

Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around mе yeah

Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around mе, arms around me yeah

Are you carbine on my nano?

Red glass on my lightbulb

Dark light on my culture

Sapphire on my white gold

Burst out of my chest

Hide out in the vents

My blood beats so alive

By right through your lens

It's midnight in my mind's eye

Drowning up the daylight

Godspeed to my enemies

Who've been asking for that call sign

You know the behavior

Canines of the savior

Glory to the legion

Trauma for the neighbor

So go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah

Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah

Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah

Go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah

I've got solar flares for your death guns

Space dust for your fuel rods

Dark days for your solstice

Dancing through the depths of

Hellfire on the winds that sided from within

My blood beats so alive, might tear right through my skin

So tell me what you meant by

Living past your half life

Another step in the universe

And you're well versed in the afterlife

You know that I'm sanctified by what's below

No matter what you do, no matter where you go

You might be the one to take away the pain

And let me mind go quiet

And nothing else is quite the same as how I feel when I'm at your side

So, come on, come on

Out from underneath, who you were

Come on, come on now

You know that it's time to emerge

So go ahead and wrap your arms around me, arms around me, arms around me yeah

You might be the one to take away the pain

And let me mind go quiet

And nothing else is quite the same as how I feel when I'm at your side