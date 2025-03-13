Sleep Token Drop New Single ‘Emergence,’ Announce New Album

Sleep Token are back with the new single "Emergence" and they've also dropped news of a new album and tour kicking off what should be a busy 2025.

There have been a few teases out there in recent weeks, but the time has come for a payoff with new music. "Emergence" initially finds Vessel embracing the soulful side of his voice as a piano backing lays out an hypnotically atmospheric backing.

After the opening verse, the song is infused with some electronic elements with more of a hip-hop beat taking over as "Emergence" builds in intensity. Crushing guitars add to the building aggression. The remainder of the song transitions between a push and pull of intimate soulful moments and uplifting anthemic heaviness .... and yes, that's a sax you hear.

Take a listen to the song below.

Sleep Token, "Emergence"

Sleep Token Reveal New Album Plans

With a new song also comes a new album announcement. Sleep Token's fourth studio album will be titled Even in Arcadia and it's now on track for a May 9 release date.

The album is available for pre-order through Sleep Token's website.

Sleep Token, Even in Arcadia Artwork

sleep token even in arcadia album cover RCA loading...

Where Can I See Sleep Token in 2025?

Along with the new song and album announcement, Sleep Token have dropped news of an extensive 2025 tour. The run kicks off Sept. 16 in Duluth, Ga., and concludes Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.

All of the dates, cities and venues as well as ticketing info can be found through the band's website.