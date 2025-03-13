Sleep Token Announce 2025 U.S. Arena Tour in Support of New Album

Sleep Token have just announced a headlining 2025 tour alongside the debut of the new song "Emergence" off the forthcoming album, Even in Arcadia.

Touring in support of the band's fourth album, which will be released May 9, will encompass 17 stops across North America. The first date is set for Sept. 16 in Duluth, Georgia and the trek will conclude less than one month later in Los Angeles in Oct. 11. A trio of festival appearances in Germany and the U.K. will precede the full U.S. run.

At this time, no support or special guest has been revealed.

About Sleep Token's New Song + Album

All of this big news from Sleep Token was heavily anticipated as the band had been dropping clues and teasers across the internet leading up to today (March 13).

Even In Arcadia is the successor to 2023's breakout album, Take Me Back to Eden. The smash success of that previous record thrust the band from intriguing underground group to headliner status at the legendary Download Festival in the U.K. later this year.

The first single, "Emergence," is out now.

Sleep Token 2025 Tour Dates

September 16, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

September 17, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

September 19, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

September 20, 2025 – Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

September 22, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 23, 2025 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

September 24, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 26, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

September 27, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

September 28, 2025 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

September 30, 2025 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 1, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

October 3, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October 5, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

October 7, 2025 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

October 8, 2025 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

October 10, 2025 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

October 11, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

*Festival