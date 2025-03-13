Sleep Token Announce 2025 U.S. Arena Tour in Support of New Album
Sleep Token have just announced a headlining 2025 tour alongside the debut of the new song "Emergence" off the forthcoming album, Even in Arcadia.
Touring in support of the band's fourth album, which will be released May 9, will encompass 17 stops across North America. The first date is set for Sept. 16 in Duluth, Georgia and the trek will conclude less than one month later in Los Angeles in Oct. 11. A trio of festival appearances in Germany and the U.K. will precede the full U.S. run.
At this time, no support or special guest has been revealed.
About Sleep Token's New Song + Album
All of this big news from Sleep Token was heavily anticipated as the band had been dropping clues and teasers across the internet leading up to today (March 13).
Even In Arcadia is the successor to 2023's breakout album, Take Me Back to Eden. The smash success of that previous record thrust the band from intriguing underground group to headliner status at the legendary Download Festival in the U.K. later this year.
The first single, "Emergence," is out now.
Sleep Token 2025 Tour Dates
September 16, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
September 17, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
September 19, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
September 20, 2025 – Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
September 22, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 23, 2025 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
September 24, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 26, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
September 27, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
September 28, 2025 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
September 30, 2025 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 1, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
October 3, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October 5, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
October 7, 2025 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
October 8, 2025 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
October 10, 2025 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
October 11, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
*Festival
