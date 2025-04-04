Sleep Token Drop Sticky Sweet New Song ‘Caramel’

We've got another new Sleep Token song as the band has made good on their tease of the new track "Caramel."

The mysterious group dropped another teaser earlier in the week, as a flamingo (fans are calling it Jerry) navigates its way amidst what appears to be a darkened palatial room illuminated by sunlight beaming in from above. Meanwhile, a music box-esque piece of music soundtracks the teaser.

All of this was meant to reveal that the song "Caramel" would be arriving and now it's here.

About Sleep Token's "Caramel"

Having previously released the soulful and hypnotically atmospheric song "Emergence" as the first piece of music from their upcoming Even in Arcadia album, we now get "Caramel" as the follow-up.

The song is a slow builder, eventually incorporating a more poppy, danceable backing as it continues to grow in instrumentation toward a crushing atmospheric chorus and incorporating some pummeling moments toward the end of the track.

This further adds to the lush instrumentation we've heard so far coming from the Even in Arcadia album, which is due May 9. Pre-orders are currently being taken through the band's website.

READ MORE: How Is a Weatherman Involved in Sleep Token's New Album?

Check out the lyrics to "Caramel" and watch the video below.

Sleep Token, "Caramel"

Where Can I See Sleep Token in 2025?

Along with the new song, Sleep Token have dropped news of an extensive 2025 tour. The run kicks off Sept. 16 in Duluth, Ga., and concludes Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.

All of the dates, cities and venues as well as ticketing info can be found through the band's website.