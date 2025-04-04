Here Are the Lyrics to Sleep Token’s New Song ‘Caramel’
Here we've got the lyrics for the new Sleep Token song "Caramel."
The track is the second song to be released from the band's upcoming new album Even In Arcadia, which is due May 9.
The mysterious group dropped another social media teaser earlier in the week, as a flamingo navigates its way amidst what appears to be a darkened palatial room illuminated by sunlight beaming in from above. Meanwhile, a music box-esque piece of music soundtracks the teaser with the big reveal that the new song would be called "Caramel."
So what is "Caramel" and how does it sound?
The song is a slow builder, eventually incorporating a more poppy, danceable backing as it continues to grow in instrumentation toward a crushing atmospheric chorus and incorporating some pummeling moments toward the end of the track.
Sleep Token, "Caramel"
What Are the Lyrics to Sleep Token's New Song "Caramel"?
With a new song, it's time to take a closer look at the lyrics.
Below you'll find the lyrics for Sleep Token's new song "Caramel."
Sleep Token, "Caramel" Lyrics (per Genius.com)
Count me out like sovereigns, payback for the good times
Right foot in the roses, left foot on a landmine
I'm not gonna be there tripping on the grapevine
They can sing the words while I cry into the bassline
Wear me out like Prada, devil in my detail
I swear it's getting harder even just to exhale
Backed up into corners, bitter in the lens
I'm sick of trying to hide it every time thеy take mine
So stick to me
Stick to mе like caramel
Walk beside me till you feel nothin' as well
They ask me, "Is it goin' good in the garden?"
Say, "I'm lost, but I beg no pardon"
Up on the dice but low on the cards
I try not to talk about how it's harder now
Can I get a mirror side-stage?
Looking sideways at my own visage, gettin' worse
Every time they try to shout my real name just to get a rise from me
Acting like I'm never stressed out by the hearsay
I guess that's what I get for trying to hide in the limelight
Guess that's what I get for having 20/20 hindsight
Everybody wants eyes on 'em, I just wanna hear you sing that top line
And if you don't think I mean it, then I understand
But I'm still glad you came, so let me see those hands
So stick to me
Stick to me like caramel
Walk beside me till you feel nothin' as well
I'm fallin' free of the final parallel
The sweetest dreams are bitter
But there's no one left to tell
Too young to get bitter over it all
Too old to retaliate like before
Too blessed to be caught ungrateful, I know
So I'll keep dancin' along to the rhythm
This stage is a prison, a beautiful nightmare (Too young to get bitter over it all)
A war of attrition, I'll take what I'm given (Too old to retaliate like before)
The deepest incisions, I thought I got better (Too blessed to be caught ungrateful, I know)
But maybe I didn't
(In these days of days) Tell me, did I give you what you came for?
(I wish it all away) Terrified to answer my own front door
(I thought things had changed) Missin' my wings in a realm of angels
(But everything's the same)
So I'll keep dancin' along to the rhythm
This stage is a prison, a beautiful nightmare
A war of attrition, I'll take what I'm given
The deepest incisions, I thought I got better
But maybe I didn't
Sleep Token in 2025
As stated, "Caramel" will be part of the Even in Arcadia album. The new collection of music from the masked rockers is due May 9. Pre-orders are currently being taken through the band's website.
Along with the new song, Sleep Token have dropped news of an extensive 2025 tour. The run kicks off Sept. 16 in Duluth, Ga., and concludes Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.
All of the dates, cities and venues as well as ticketing info can be found through the band's website.
