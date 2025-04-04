Here Are the Lyrics to Sleep Token’s New Song ‘Caramel’

Here we've got the lyrics for the new Sleep Token song "Caramel."

The track is the second song to be released from the band's upcoming new album Even In Arcadia, which is due May 9.

The mysterious group dropped another social media teaser earlier in the week, as a flamingo navigates its way amidst what appears to be a darkened palatial room illuminated by sunlight beaming in from above. Meanwhile, a music box-esque piece of music soundtracks the teaser with the big reveal that the new song would be called "Caramel."

So what is "Caramel" and how does it sound?

The song is a slow builder, eventually incorporating a more poppy, danceable backing as it continues to grow in instrumentation toward a crushing atmospheric chorus and incorporating some pummeling moments toward the end of the track.

READ MORE: How Is a Weatherman Involved With Sleep Token's New Album?

Sleep Token, "Caramel"

What Are the Lyrics to Sleep Token's New Song "Caramel"?

With a new song, it's time to take a closer look at the lyrics.

Below you'll find the lyrics for Sleep Token's new song "Caramel."

Sleep Token, "Caramel" Lyrics (per Genius.com)

Count me out like sovereigns, payback for the good times

Right foot in the roses, left foot on a landmine

I'm not gonna be there tripping on the grapevine

They can sing the words while I cry into the bassline

Wear me out like Prada, devil in my detail

I swear it's getting harder even just to exhale

Backed up into corners, bitter in the lens

I'm sick of trying to hide it every time thеy take mine So stick to me

Stick to mе like caramel

Walk beside me till you feel nothin' as well They ask me, "Is it goin' good in the garden?"

Say, "I'm lost, but I beg no pardon"

Up on the dice but low on the cards

I try not to talk about how it's harder now

Can I get a mirror side-stage?

Looking sideways at my own visage, gettin' worse

Every time they try to shout my real name just to get a rise from me

Acting like I'm never stressed out by the hearsay

I guess that's what I get for trying to hide in the limelight

Guess that's what I get for having 20/20 hindsight

Everybody wants eyes on 'em, I just wanna hear you sing that top line And if you don't think I mean it, then I understand

But I'm still glad you came, so let me see those hands So stick to me

Stick to me like caramel

Walk beside me till you feel nothin' as well

I'm fallin' free of the final parallel

The sweetest dreams are bitter

But there's no one left to tell Too young to get bitter over it all

Too old to retaliate like before

Too blessed to be caught ungrateful, I know

So I'll keep dancin' along to the rhythm

This stage is a prison, a beautiful nightmare (Too young to get bitter over it all)

A war of attrition, I'll take what I'm given (Too old to retaliate like before)

The deepest incisions, I thought I got better (Too blessed to be caught ungrateful, I know)

But maybe I didn't

(In these days of days) Tell me, did I give you what you came for?

(I wish it all away) Terrified to answer my own front door

(I thought things had changed) Missin' my wings in a realm of angels

(But everything's the same) So I'll keep dancin' along to the rhythm

This stage is a prison, a beautiful nightmare

A war of attrition, I'll take what I'm given

The deepest incisions, I thought I got better

But maybe I didn't

Sleep Token in 2025

As stated, "Caramel" will be part of the Even in Arcadia album. The new collection of music from the masked rockers is due May 9. Pre-orders are currently being taken through the band's website.

Along with the new song, Sleep Token have dropped news of an extensive 2025 tour. The run kicks off Sept. 16 in Duluth, Ga., and concludes Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.

All of the dates, cities and venues as well as ticketing info can be found through the band's website.