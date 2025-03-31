How is This Weatherman Involved in Sleep Token’s New Album?

A metalhead weatherman named Chris Michaels seems to be involved in Sleep Token's new album based on some teasers he's shared over the last few days.

We first reported on Michaels back in October of 2023 after he gained momentum on social media for sneaking metal lyrics into his weather reports. He currently works as the weekend morning meteorologist on North Carolina's WRAL and Fox 50.

It seems as though Sleep Token have enlisted Michaels for their latest teasers, as he's shared several posts on social media that have caught the attention of the band's fanbase.

How Is Chris Michaels Involved With Sleep Token?

It's unclear whether Michaels was formally recruited by the band for the teasers, but many have speculated that that is the case. He shared the first teaser post on March 27, which showed him standing in front of a black screen with the band's logo on it. Text appeared at the end of the clip which read, "Prepare. 3/29."

The second teaser, which Michaels uploaded on March 29, alluded to something else coming today (March 31).

"By now you know to prepare for any storm that may come through, but do you really know where you are? Well, behold — an offering to help you get better acclimated with that," Michaels said in the clip, which was interrupted several times with the band's logo over a black screen.

"Of course, details will emerge throughout the week, developing... starting Monday."

"An offering" is a phrase that has been repeated multiple times throughout Sleep Token's new album cycle so far.

Michaels shared the third post this morning, which showed him watching the end of Saturday's teaser, and then another one of his weather forecast reports. During the report, he talked about the "last freeze," returning to "the garden" and "doing some planting."

Then, the word "Plan(t)" appeared on the screen, along with "4/2. 8AM EDT."

Chris Michaels Responded to Backlash From Fans

Apparently, Michaels has received a bit of backlash from Sleep Token fans who've accused him of trolling and having no actual relation to the band. Much of the frustration seems to stem from the fact that the teasers have not yet resulted in a new song.

A fan shared a screenshot of a comment Michaels responded to on Reddit.

"Starting to think he's doing this for clout and actually has nothing to do with the band," the comment read.

"I've stayed quiet on these comments for a while. Do you guys actually think that I/my station would tarnish my own credibility and that the label/the band would allow me to cloutbait and clickbait?" Michaels responded.

meteorologist chris michaels responds to sleep token fan on social media reddit.com/r/sleeptoken - @Redcapranger4 loading...

Thus, Michaels' most recent post has been full of comments from other fans who are in support of him and the apparent teaser campaign.

"Can we all send some love to Chris please for trying to give us all some fun. He is clearly instructed to be a part of this from someone in the ST team. He’s a fan like us and is here for a good time. No need to fire your anger towards him, he hasn’t done anything wrong," one individual wrote on his latest Instagram post.

"For what it's worth, I'm very happy to be along for the journey. I find it quite fun and Chris is doing a great job," a Sleep Token meme account commented.

Sleep Token's New Album Arrives in May

Sleep Token shared the details for their upcoming new album Even in Arcadia earlier this month when they shared the new song "Emergence." The record will be available May 9 and can be pre-ordered through their website.

Stay tuned for updates once we know what Sleep Token are actually teasing.