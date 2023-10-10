Chris Michaels, meteorologist for WSLS in Roanoke, Va., keeps sneaking metal lyrics into the weather forecast on TV and it's awesome.

Another seat is warming at the table in Valhalla, reserved for the headbanging weatherperson who champions heavy metal in one of the least likely arenas.

What is perhaps even more surprising than clever, witty references to metal in local forecasts is that Michaels' efforts are mostly concentrated on more modern, 21st century acts, with the occasional all-time classic band elbowing their way in as well.

The fine folks of Roanoke, whether they know it or not, have discreetly been fed song lyrics from Bad Omens, Motionless in White, Sleep Token, I Prevail, Bring Me the Horizon, Slipknot, Black Veil Brides, Shinedown, Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Korn and so, so many others.

Here, Michaels sneaks in a lyric from Slipknot's "Psychosocial."

And in this clip, Michaels uses his wit to inject lyrics from Black Veil Brides' "In the End" as he moves from the afternoon to the evening and nighttime weather expectations.

We caught up with Michaels to learn more about these antics, his favorite bands and how he developed a passion for weather and meteorology.

What band got you into rock/metal and how old were you?

I've been playing the drums since the age of three, but it wasn't until middle school that metal entered my life!

The first metal albums I got were Metallica's 'Black Album' and Megadeth's The System Has Failed. My uncle gave me those right at the same time — around age 11 or 12 — and my love for metal quickly grew from there.

How/when did your passion for weather begin?

My passion for weather began at the age of 17. I was mistakenly placed in an Intro to Meteorology course in high school. I said I was going to drop it, but after the first day I was hooked!

What was the first rock/metal lyric you snuck into a forecast?

It was from "Just Pretend" by Bad Omens. The lyric was "I can wait for you at the bottom. I can stay away if you want me to."

To this day, it is the one that has the most views (1.4 million!).

Do any of your co-workers like rock/metal? Are they amused by what you do with the forecasts?

There are a few co-workers who listen to some of the same bands. They'll either suggest different bands, or I'll show them a video before posting to TikTok.

It's been cool to see how my co-workers and management have supported this. After all, I'm getting to combine my two loves — music and meteorology.

Who are your three favorite bands?

Oh, this is tough. I love everything from Polaris to Avenged Sevenfold and Ice Nine Kills to Alter Bridge.

But my three all-time favorites have to be Dream Theater, Periphery and Motionless in White — so many metal bands have great drummers, but these three have inspired me the most!

What was your first concert?

My first concert was Dream Theater. It was April 1, 2006 at Radio City Music Hall. This is where they filmed their Score — 20th Anniversary World Tour Live With the Octavarium Orchestra live album/DVD.

