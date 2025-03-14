Disturbed Show Damages Important Pieces of Hometown Chicago Bulls History

Disturbed's recent Chicago performance as part of The Sickness 25th anniversary tour damaged another celebrated piece of Chicago sports history.

As the Chicago Bulls returned to the United Center earlier this week, there was a notable absence near the top of the venues as the team's six championship banners from the 1990s were missing.

As it turns out, the banners suffered minor damage from the band's fiery stage production and are currently being repaired.

In a statement to the Chicago Tribune, the United Center's communication department confirmed, “United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners. While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season.”

The Bulls won their first three championships in 1991, 1992 and 1993. Star guard Michael Jordan surprisingly retired after the 1993 championship, deciding to try out to be a major league baseball player. He played a couple of years for the Chicago White Sox minor league team before deciding to make his comeback to the Bulls in late 1995. Upon his return, the Bulls reclaimed their spot as the NBA's best team with championships in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

According to reports, it was discovered after Disturbed had played earlier in the week with Three Days Grace and Sevendust that heat damage had warped the bottom portion of the banners that had been hanging from the rafters of the United Center.

Fan-shot video from the performance shows the band's stage pyro with an upward trajectory from the stage while the banners hang visibly nearby.

Not all of the banners in the venue were impacted. The Chicago Blackhawks hockey team, who also inhabit United Center, did not have any damage to any of their banners. In addition, other Bulls division and conference championship banners also still remain up with the noticeable gap of the NBA championship banners from 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998 all missing.

Initially there was hope the banners would be able to be repaired in time for Thursday's game, but officials have now determined that the timeline will take through the remainder of the season. The Bulls are currently in contention for a playoff spot, and it has not been revealed if they might return for the start of the playoffs.

Disturbed performed a 20-song set last Saturday (March 8) for their hometown show that included revisiting The Sickness album for its 25th anniversary and serving up several more of their biggest hits from throughout their career.

"Chicago… wow! Tonight was special—a sold-out hometown show at a bucket-list venue. We can’t thank you enough! And thank you to our brother Fuzz for playing the first half of the set with us!," noted the group, who welcomed former bassist Steve "Fuzz" Kmak as a special guest at the performance.

This would not be the first time Disturbed's pyro has caused an issue. Back in August 2023, their fiery stage production tripped the sprinkler system at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. That was actually the second time a sprinkler system had gone off due to Disturbed's pyro within the same year. The previous time came during the band's Houston show in late July of 2023.