What Guns N’ Roses Fans Are Saying About New Songs ‘Nothin” + ‘Atlas’

Here's what Guns N' Roses fans are saying about the band's two new songs "Nothin'" and "Atlas."

The songs are the first new material from GN'R since 2023, when they released "Perhaps" and "The General" a few months apart from each other. The band initially teased these two new tracks for a Dec. 2 release, but they came out this morning (Dec. 4) instead.

Now that they've been out for a few hours, let's look at how fans are reacting to them.

What Are Guns N' Roses Fans Saying About the New Songs?

Like "Absurd," "Hard Skool," "Perhaps" and "The General," these new songs were initially conceptualized around the time Guns N' Roses were working on Chinese Democracy. They've since been re-recorded to feature Slash and Duff McKagan, who returned to the group in 2016.

Thus, a good portion of the band's fanbase has already listened to demo versions of the songs that leaked several years back. Everyone else heard the material for the first time today.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Announce Massive 2026 Tour

The comments bulleted and italicized below are from a thread on the Guns N' Roses Reddit page that is dedicated solely to discussing the two songs.

Guitar solo in 'Nothin’' is honestly probably some of [Slash's] best guitar work. Love it. It’s GN'R but you can tell the music and themselves have aged. I like it.

I like them for the most part. Admittedly, I wasn't really familiar with the demos going into this, so maybe that helped give me a sort of blank slate going in? Either way, I can see myself listening to these more than once, which is already a lot more than I can say for most of the music out there.

Liked them both. Was tapping my foot with 'Nothin'' and loved 'Atlas' even more even after listening to the original demo.

First time hearing both songs. On first listen I like 'Nothin’' much better. Killer Slash solo there. 'Atlas' I am not sure of yet. Will probably take many spins to make a decision on that one. But 'Nothin’' is one I’d instantly wanna hear live.

'Nothin'' sounds like an '80s ballad. 'Atlas' may be the most overhyped song by people that heard leaks or whatever. It's decent, but man, many of the tracks on 'Chinese Democracy' kick the shit out of a lot of these recent singles. If all of these singles are meant for an eventual album, I would be interested to see the pacing and track listing.

'Atlas' seems to be the closest official release that comes to almost being better than the demo to me. Really nice job, I think it may grow on me even more. The 'Nothin'' demo was obviously unfinished but I still kinda like it more than the offical release. That may change since this is an initial reaction to a song I've listened to dozens of times unfinished, but hey at least the first reactions to it by you guys seems to finally be positive to one of the "new" releases.

Below are reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter).