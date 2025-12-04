Guns N’ Roses Share Two New Songs ‘Nothin” + ‘Atlas’

Guns N' Roses have shared two new songs, "Nothin'" and "Atlas."

These are the fifth and sixth tracks the rockers have released since Slash and Duff McKagan returned to the lineup in 2016 following "Absurd" and "Hard Skool" in 2021 and "Perhaps" and "The General" two years later.

"Nothin'" is a piano-driven love song with delicate verses and big choruses, while "Atlas" is an upbeat rocker with a lot of different textures and layers.

Listen to "Nothin'" and "Atlas" below.

GN'R teased "Nothin'" and another song called "Atlas" last month in a social media post when they announced their massive 2026 world tour dates. They've played all four of their other post-reunion tracks live so far, so hopefully we'll see the two new ones added to the setlist next year. See all of Guns' 2026 tour dates here.

When Will Guns N' Roses Release a New Album?

In an interview with Guitar World a few months ago, Slash suggested that Guns N' Roses will eventually put out a new album. It would serve as the follow-up to 2008's Chinese Democracy, but would be the first Guns album featuring Slash and McKagan since The Spaghetti Incident? came out in 1993.

"There’s so much material at this point – it’s a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it. But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, 'We’re going to take this time, and we’re going to do this,'" the guitarist admitted.

"Every time we’ve done that, it falls apart. It just spontaneously happens through some sort of inspiration that triggers it. And the next thing you know, it’s off and running. So it’s coming. I know it’s coming because everybody is thinking about it. It’ll just happen when it happens."

