Ghost will be bringing their Skeletour World Tour back around for another 20 North American shows early in 2026.

The group is taking things indoors, preparing to pack arenas in the U.S. and Canada starting on Jan. 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The run will last for just over a month, concluding on Feb. 23 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

These latest performances will continue the band's "no phones" policy for shows as well.

So far, no support acts have been announced for the run. All dates, markets and venues can be viewed below.

Ghost 2026 North American Tour Dates

Jan. 21 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Jan. 22 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Jan. 25 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 26 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Jan. 28 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan. 30 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Jan. 31 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 02 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Feb. 04 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Feb. 05 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

Feb. 07 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Feb. 12 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Feb. 14 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Feb. 15 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Feb. 17 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Feb. 20 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Feb. 21 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Feb. 23 — Inglewood, Calif. @ Intuit Dome

What Are Ghost Supporting?

The latest batch of shows come in support of Ghost's sixth studio album, Skeleta, which became their first ever chart-topping album on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. The album has already yielded three singles including "Satanized," "Lachryma" and "Peacefield."

The group just recently issued a limited edition version of the chart-topping Skeleta, available at Target. This unholy relic is pressed on special Violet Mist vinyl, and housed in a silver-foiled Skeleta box that includes an exclusive Ghost T-shirt design, and features a collectible Papa V overlay.

How Can I Get Tickets?

Tickets for U.S. dates will first be available via Citi and Verizon pre-sales. The artist presale will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 10AM local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, Oct. 3rd at 10AM local time at ghost-official.com.

Citi is the official card of the Skeletour World Tour. Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 29 at 10AM local time until Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

READ MORE: Ghost Kick Off 2025 U.S. Tour Leg - Photos + Setlist

Verizon will also offer customers an exclusive presale for the Skeletour World Tour in the U.S. — no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, Sept. 29 at 10am local time until Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10pm local time.Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

ghost skeletour 2026 admat Live Nation loading...