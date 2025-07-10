Ghost Kick Off 2025 U.S. Tour Leg – Photos + Setlist
Ghost launched the U.S. leg of the Skeletour in support of their latest album Skeletá, which earned the band their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.
The first show of the tour took place at the CFG Bank Arena Arena in Baltimore, Maryland where Ghost performed a 22 song set that included a three-song encore. Among the selections, "Per Aspera Ad Inferi" was played for the first time since 2019 and "Satan Prayer," which hadn't been performed since 2020, returned as well.
As for the newest cuts from Skeletá, a total of four songs were played — "Lachryma," "Peacefield," "Satanized" and "Umbra." For most in attendance, this was their first chance to hear these new songs live now that Ghost are stateside.
Of course, Ghost brought their brilliant, theatrical production that continues to mesmerize with its ornate, overstated presentation. All befitting of a band still firmly on the rise.
See the setlist and photos from opening night further down the page.
The kickoff comes just a few days removed from frontman Papa V Perpetua's July 5 performance with one of the two all-star bands at the Back to the Beginning concert. The historic tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath found Papa belting out the Ozzy classic "Bark at the Moon" to a stadium of headbangers in metal's birthplace of Birmingham, England.
Ghost Setlist — July 9, 2025
01. "Peacefield"
02. "Lachryma"
03. "Spirit"
04. "Per Aspera ad Inferi" (first time since 2019)
05. "Faith"
06. "Majesty"
07. "The Future Is a Foreign Land"
08. "Devil Church"
09. "Cirice"
10. "Darkness at the Heart of My Love"
11. "Satanized"
12. "Satan Prayer" (first time since 2020)
13. "Umbra"
14. "Year Zero"
15. "He Is"
16. "Rats"
17. "Kiss the Go-Goat"
18. "Mummy Dust"
19. "Monstrance Clock"
Encore:
20. "Mary on a Cross"
21. "Dance Macabre"
22. "Square Hammer"
Photos - Ghost Kick Off 2025 North American Tour
Ghost 2025 North American Tour Dates
Ghost's Skeletour continues all summer long and you can see the remaining dates below.
For tickets and more information, head to Ghost's website.
Wed Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Jul 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sun Jul 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tue Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Thu Jul 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Fri Jul 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Jul 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Jul 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Jul 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sat Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Tue Jul 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Wed Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Fri Aug 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Sat Aug 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Tue Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu Aug 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Aug 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Mon Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Aug 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Sep 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
