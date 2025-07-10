Ghost launched the U.S. leg of the Skeletour in support of their latest album Skeletá, which earned the band their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

The first show of the tour took place at the CFG Bank Arena Arena in Baltimore, Maryland where Ghost performed a 22 song set that included a three-song encore. Among the selections, "Per Aspera Ad Inferi" was played for the first time since 2019 and "Satan Prayer," which hadn't been performed since 2020, returned as well.

As for the newest cuts from Skeletá, a total of four songs were played — "Lachryma," "Peacefield," "Satanized" and "Umbra." For most in attendance, this was their first chance to hear these new songs live now that Ghost are stateside.

Of course, Ghost brought their brilliant, theatrical production that continues to mesmerize with its ornate, overstated presentation. All befitting of a band still firmly on the rise.

See the setlist and photos from opening night further down the page.

The kickoff comes just a few days removed from frontman Papa V Perpetua's July 5 performance with one of the two all-star bands at the Back to the Beginning concert. The historic tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath found Papa belting out the Ozzy classic "Bark at the Moon" to a stadium of headbangers in metal's birthplace of Birmingham, England.

Ghost Setlist — July 9, 2025

01. "Peacefield"

02. "Lachryma"

03. "Spirit"

04. "Per Aspera ad Inferi" (first time since 2019)

05. "Faith"

06. "Majesty"

07. "The Future Is a Foreign Land"

08. "Devil Church"

09. "Cirice"

10. "Darkness at the Heart of My Love"

11. "Satanized"

12. "Satan Prayer" (first time since 2020)

13. "Umbra"

14. "Year Zero"

15. "He Is"

16. "Rats"

17. "Kiss the Go-Goat"

18. "Mummy Dust"

19. "Monstrance Clock"

Encore:

20. "Mary on a Cross"

21. "Dance Macabre"

22. "Square Hammer"

Photos - Ghost Kick Off 2025 North American Tour See photos from the first night of Ghost's 2025 North American tour at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on July 9, 2025. Gallery Credit: All photos provided by Ryan Chang

Ghost 2025 North American Tour Dates

Ghost's Skeletour continues all summer long and you can see the remaining dates below.

For tickets and more information, head to Ghost's website.

Wed Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Jul 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Jul 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Thu Jul 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Fri Jul 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Jul 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Jul 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Jul 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Tue Jul 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Aug 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Aug 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Tue Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Aug 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Aug 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Aug 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mon Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Sep 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes