Arch Enemy and Behemoth have just announced a 2022 co-headlining North American tour with Napalm Death and Unto Others as openers.

The massive ‘North American Siege 2022’ tour is set to begin April 16 in Tempe, Arizona and run to the east coast and back until May 15 in Los Angeles.

"I honestly couldn't be more excited about having Arch Enemy join forces with Behemoth, Napalm Death and Unto Others for a run of dates through North America in 2022!” says Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott. “A killer package of quality mayhem right there - can't fckn wait!"

Behemoth’s Nergal adds, "To say that we are dying to return on the road would be an understatement! In fact, we've never been more hungry to reunite with our legions...not only to bring you one of the hottest EXTREME METAL touring line-ups in a long time, but also to bring you NEW Behemoth music! Rejoice!!!"

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 21 at 10AM local time. Click here to grab your passes and check out the full list of dates below.

Arch Enemy / Behemoth 2022 North American Tour

April 16 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

April 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

April 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

April 21 - St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

April 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

April 23 - Charlotte. N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

April 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

April 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

April 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

April 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 30 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

May 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

May 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

May 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

May 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

May 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

May 13 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

May 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hollywood Palladium

Breaking the Law PR Breaking the Law PR loading...