Arch Enemy + Behemoth Announce 2022 North American Tour With Napalm Death + Unto Others
Arch Enemy and Behemoth have just announced a 2022 co-headlining North American tour with Napalm Death and Unto Others as openers.
The massive ‘North American Siege 2022’ tour is set to begin April 16 in Tempe, Arizona and run to the east coast and back until May 15 in Los Angeles.
"I honestly couldn't be more excited about having Arch Enemy join forces with Behemoth, Napalm Death and Unto Others for a run of dates through North America in 2022!” says Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott. “A killer package of quality mayhem right there - can't fckn wait!"
Behemoth’s Nergal adds, "To say that we are dying to return on the road would be an understatement! In fact, we've never been more hungry to reunite with our legions...not only to bring you one of the hottest EXTREME METAL touring line-ups in a long time, but also to bring you NEW Behemoth music! Rejoice!!!"
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 21 at 10AM local time. Click here to grab your passes and check out the full list of dates below.
Arch Enemy / Behemoth 2022 North American Tour
April 16 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
April 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
April 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
April 21 - St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
April 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
April 23 - Charlotte. N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
April 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
April 26 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus
April 28 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
April 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 30 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
May 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre
May 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
May 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
May 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
May 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre
May 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
May 13 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre
May 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hollywood Palladium