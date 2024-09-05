Unto Others Dropped From W.A.S.P. Fall Tour, Issue Statement

Unto Others are now the second act to exit W.A.S.P.'s fall tour before a single note was played. The band had been on board as one of the support acts for the run, but have just issued a statement revealing that they were dropped from the bill.

Why Unto Others Are Not Part of W.A.S.P.'s Fall Tour

In a statement shared to their socials, Unto Others revealed that the decision to have them removed from the tour "came with no warning or room for discussion on our end." They added that with such a short window of time before the tour was to start, they also did not have a suitable alternative lined up to take the place of their touring.

Within the statement, the band claims they were told by W.A.S.P. that they had never provided a marketing plan, a claim that the group disputes, and that was the reason given for their removal from the run.

Their full statement can be read below:

North America:

We will not be touring with W.A.S.P. this fall. They have decided it is in their best interest to drop us from the tour. This came with no warning or room for discussion on our end, and with 7 weeks to go before the run, really leaves us with minimal time to plan a suitable alternative.

As im sure many will be left wondering why, we will tell you only the facts we know:

- W.A.S.P. told our team we never provided a marketing plan (we did, multiple times and have been working very hard promoting this tour and our new record.)

That’s it. No other reason was given. We are disappointed with this decision, we are all W.A.S.P. fans, and it’s a shame when things work out this way so we are sorry. We will get some North American dates going as soon as we can and keep you updated.

Subsequently, we have to cancel our Halloween show at Jackknife Brewing in Kelowna, BC which was routed as part of this tour.

On a more positive note: We are playing Maryland Death Fest Pre-Fest in Baltimore, MD on May 21st 2025. Tickets are on sale now at the link in bio

The Second Departure

As stated, this is the second band to bow out of the fall tour with W.A.S.P. as Death Angel exited the run back in August. On Aug. 13, it was announced that Armored Saint would be taking over for the veteran metal band as the primary support to W.A.S.P.

Death Angel drummer Will Carroll later posted then deleted a personal statement on social media. "Please don’t ask me why we’re not on the WASP tour in the comments below. I think it’s pretty fucking obvious," he explained. While Carroll didn't mention singer Mark Osegueda by name, the vocalist has been fronting Kerry King's solo band of late.

W.A.S.P.'s Fall 2024 Tour

As it currently stands, the veteran metal band W.A.S.P. will be hitting the road on Oct. 26 in San Luis Obispo, California. The tour will allow the band to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. As previously stated, Armored Saint will provide support on the run, which continues through Dec. 14 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium.

All dates and ticketing information can be found through the W.A.S.P. website.