Death Angel Release Statement After Drummer Deletes Post About Dropping Off W.A.S.P. Tour

Since Death Angel dropped off their fall tour supporting W.A.S.P., drummer Will Carroll posted a statement and then deleted it, prompting the band to "set the record straight" in a follow-up of their own.

In late May, W.A.S.P. announced a North American tour which will find them playing their classic self-titled debut in full.

Death Angel and Unto Others were originally slated as the pair of special guests. That changed on Tuesday (Aug. 13) when veterans Armored Saint were revealed to be replacing Death Angel on the trek.

Since, there has been plenty of fan speculation as to why Death Angel dropped off. Carroll himself said the word "betrayal" comes to mind regarding the tour withdrawal. He also clarified that W.A.S.P. are not to blame for the situation. Below is a timeline of events, Carroll's widely reported post and subsequent comments (which have been deleted) as well as Death Angel's latest statement.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Death Angel's Mark Osegueda and Will Carroll separated by ripped paper line, W.A.S.P. tour admat with red X over it Raymond Ahner for Loudwire / Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images / Canva loading...

Aug. 13: Armored Saint Replace Death Angel on W.A.S.P. Tour

On Aug. 13, W.A.S.P. announced that Armored Saint will replace Death Angel on the upcoming tour "due to unforeseen circumstances." Death Angel reshared W.A.S.P.'s post, adding, "We apologize to our fans for any inconvenience this may have caused." https://www.instagram.com/p/C-lUYAeyOmE/

Aug. 14: Death Angel's Will Carroll's Personal Statement (Deleted Later)

Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images loading...

With "a bunch of time freed up for the remainder of the year," drummer Will Carroll laid his intentions for the rest of the year bare in a since deleted Facebook post (reported by Blabbermouth). He said work on new Death Angel music with bandmate Rob Cavestany will continue and that he has interest in pursuing "other projects," including recording in the studio as well as touring. Carroll also added, "Please don't ask me why we're not on the W.A.S.P. tour in the comments below. I think it's pretty fucking obvious..."

Well, this has been a week of shitty news and (and it’s only Wednesday). Now that the tour’s been cancelled I have a bunch of time freed up for the remainder of the year. Instead of falling deeper into depression (which really doesn’t suit me) I plan on staying busy with the drumming. Rob Cavestany and I are continuing work on the new music. NOBODY can put the kibosh on that. But in addition to that I’d like to put the word out that I’m interested in working on other projects. I love recording and I’m pretty efficient at it. Gigs and touring are possibilities as well. So if you’re interested in working together hit me up on DM or if you have my number then contact me directly. Please don’t ask me why we’re not on the WASP tour in the comments below. I think it’s pretty fucking obvious…

Additional comments from Carroll suggest internal tension. "It really does," he replied to Exodus guitarist Rick Hunolt, who said that the situation "fuckin' sucks." "The Word BETRAYAL comes to mind," the drummer reportedly continued, "We know there would be problems at some point but not so immediately."

READ MORE: The Most Played Song Live by 15 Big Thrash Bands

Carroll, who has been a member of Death Angel since 2009, also called on fans to stop speaking ill of W.A.S.P. as the band had "absolutely nothing to do" with the why the group dropped off the fall tour. Again, this post and comments were deleted by Carroll.

Although the drummer never mentions it specifically, many fans have alluded that singer Mark Osegueda's obligations as the frontman for Kerry King's solo band are to blame. As detailed below, there is an obvious scheduling conflict with both groups.

Collin McDaniel / Circuit of the Americas Collin McDaniel / Circuit of the Americas loading...

Aug. 14: Death Angel Release Statement to "Set the Record Straight"

After news of Carroll's words traveled, Death Angel shared a statement on Facebook, aiming to "set the record straight on a few things."

The band confirmed that there is indeed a scheduling conflict and that was one of "various unforeseen circumstances" contributing to the decision to withdraw from the W.A.S.P. tour.

In light of recent events we'd like to set the record straight on a few things. We unfortunately had to drop off of the WASP tour due to various unforeseen circumstances and numerous scheduling conflicts that arose. We are more than appreciative of Blackie Lawless and the entire W.A.S.P. camp for so graciously giving us the opportunity and wish them a very successful tour. Death Angel is commited [sic] to giving you the fans, only the very best of what we have to offer and we look forward to getting back to you all very soon. Respectfully,

Death Angel

Get our free mobile app

Conflicting Tour Dates

Kerry King is scheduled to play two show in Mexico in November — Nov. 6 in Mexico City opening for Amon Amarth and Nov. 8 in Guadalajara opening for Slipknot.

Surrounding those dates, W.A.S.P. are in Denver Nov. 5, Minneapolis, Minnesota Nov. 7 and St. Charles, Illinois on Nov. 8.

To see more tour dates and to get tickets, head to W.A.S.P.'s website and Kerry King's website.