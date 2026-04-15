‘I Miss Those Fellows’ – Iconic Goth Band the Next to Reunite?

Could we see Finnish goth rockers HIM on the reunion track someday? Singer Ville Valo appears to be open to the idea.

While speaking with Metal Hammer, Valo gave an update on his current music but also shared a special love for his former band and revealed that he would be up to play with them again someday.

What Did Ville Valo Say About Potentially Reuniting With HIM?

Within the course of the conversation, the onetime HIM leader shared, “[I] would love to play with the lads again someday. But I miss those fellows. They are my brothers. But there’s also beauty in the fact we didn’t strangle each other at the end, or start traveling in separate limos. So there is that to be said. I felt it was the right way to bury the corpse. Him was and is my life. It was very hard to let go of that.”

Though the fanbase was still there for HIM, the Finnish rockers finished their run as a band in 2017.

The singer recalled, “The bittersweet thing about it was that we were still good friends, we’d just grown apart.”

“In regards to the farewell tour, it was nice to play when we had a finite date that it was going to end. By setting the end date first, you don’t have to have reserves," he added. "Every night felt like it was our last in a way.”

What Happened to the Members of HIM After the Split?

Ville Valo went solo and has been working under the moniker VV for his solo work. Bassist Mikko "Mige" Paananen, guitarist Mikko "Linde" Lindstrom and keyboardist Janne "Burton" Puurtinen had all been working in the side band Daniel Lioneye ahead of the band's split, but the group has remained inactive after having to cancel 2016 tour dates due to an injury.

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Lindstrom also played on 2018's None for One from the band Flat Earth. The band also featured former HIM drummer Gas Lipstick. He's also spent time playing shows with Michael Monroe and Sami Yaffa.

HIM split in 2017 after eight studio albums that yielded such standouts as "Your Sweet Six Six Six," "Right Here in My Arms," "Pretending," "Wings of a Butterfly" and "Heartkiller."

What Is Ville Valo Up To in 2026?

The former HIM vocalist is currently writing for his next album, sharing with Metal Hammer that it would fall in the same "dark romantic" vibe as his previous efforts.

“I’ve tried to come up with some new ideas, but they’re not there yet,” he said. “There needs to be an ‘Aha!’ moment. It’s not necessarily going to be hugely different for the person who maybe gets to listen to it one day, but those are big deals for me: trying to find a new perspective or a new angle to what I do.”

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