Here are the 5 best goth metal albums that aren’t by Type O Negative!

During the ’90s, a variety of essential goth metal records were released by bands such as My Dying Bride, Rotting Christ, Cradle of Filth, Anathema, Moonspell, Tiamat, Green Carnation and MonumentuM. The decade additionally welcomed output from the likes of Tristania, Lacuna Coil and Theatre of Tragedy.

Some of the most refreshing and fun material in the named genre and decade comes from the defunct Sentenced, whose sound evolved fairly quickly. Meanwhile, their compatriots Charon, who recently reunited, unleashed their debut, Sorrowburn (1998). To/Die For’s All Eternity (1999) premiered the following year. Helsinki’s crowned goth n’ rollers The 69 Eyes must too be noted for their entertaining contributions. Also from Finland, Amorphis’ highly influential Tales from the Thousand Lakes (1994) boasts goth components as well.

READ MORE: The 10 Best Goth Metal Albums, Chosen by Hoaxed

Tragedies (1995) by the pioneering Funeral stands out as an exquisite and highly memorable first full-length effort. Goth elements likewise come across in the mesmerizing work of Funeral’s fellow Norwegians In the Woods…, who arose from the aforementioned Green Carnation. Anyone who has not heard Animatronic (1999) by The Kovenant, the brainchild of now ex-Dimmu Borgir’s Nagash / Lex Icon, must do so immediately.

Before our chosen timeframe, Celtic Frost’s groundbreaking Into the Pandemonium (1987) surprised listeners with its infusion of goth and more, and the outfit’s lone ’90s full-length, Vanity/Nemesis (1990), deserves a shoutout here.

5 Best ’90s Goth Metal Albums (That Aren’t By Type O Negative) Here are the 5 best ’90s goth metal albums (that aren’t by Type O Negative)! Gallery Credit: Jillian Drachman