Here are the 5 goth metal bands who deserved to be bigger!

Luckily… not all of them are six feet under, and, hopefully, their fanbases will continue to grow. Before exploring our main picks, however, let’s celebrate a few related artists.

Norway’s Spirit Tomb has wowed us with their tragically romantic art, featuring a gorgeous blend of clean vocals, piano and cello. Their debut album, Spiritus Lacrimarum: Dolorem in Lacrimas Efundere (2023), which premiered at the internationally revered festival Beyond the Gates, gave terrifying new pallor to eight carefully curated works by Edgar Allan Poe.

Also from the land of fjords and A-ha, the genre-defying Cardium weaves noir elegance into the luxurious fabric of their intensely emotive compositions. This project is helmed by two brilliant visionaries simply known as Leon and Lena.

Host, the brainchild of Paradise Lost icons Nick Holmes and Greg Mackintosh, incorporates inspiration from goth music and much more in an addictive recipe for ear candy geared toward souls longing to indulge in the bittersweet taste of misery.

We sorely miss Chris Pohl’s Terminal Choice — a dangerously fun entity laced with goth flavor as well as some metal. Also from Germany, the pleasantly twisted veterans Eisregen might just tickle your dark desires, albeit in a very different manner.

Fortunately, Hamburg’s chameleonic Lord of the Lost finally received due recognition, having come face to face with King Charles III prior to heading off to compete in Eurovision and much more. Their friends Nachtblut likewise delight audiences with their high-quality offerings.