The Best Crooners in Metal, Chosen by Aaron Stainthorpe (High Parasite, My Dying Bride)

Here are the five best crooners in metal, chosen by Aaron Stainthorpe of High Parasite and My Dying Bride.

As the frontman of British death-doom pioneers My Dying Bride, Stainthorpe has decades of experience contrasting his gravely roars with his gilded lower register. It's the ideal complement to such mournful music and, as showcased in his new band High Parasite, the dual-threat technique works just as well atop more rockin' doom-pop!

As one of the best crooners in metal, we had to know who else he admires the most with mutual vocal trait.

About High Parasite

From: U.K.

New Album: Forever We Burn (debut)

While still doomy and melancholic, High Parasite's sound is more akin to Sentenced, HIM and Moonspell. Utilizing lean and basic song structures, this new group finds strength in simplicity with burly chugging rhythms supporting Stainthorpe's more streamlined, rock 'n' delivery.

“This is not a side project," the singer assets, "It’s a new touring and recording band and with Forever We Burn, our debut studio album, we’re showing our love for all things gothic and grand, along with a collective belief that dark music doesn’t have to be confined to the shadows.”

“The band has been lurking in the shadows, developing, growing, and evolving, and is now ready to unveil its own brand of darkness to the world,” Stainthorpe continues. “Skating the lines between metal, gothic rock, and dark synth-pop, High Parasite is here and 'death-pop' is born!”

High Parasite, "Let It Fail"

The Best Crooners in Metal, Chosen by Aaron Stainthorpe

Messiah Marcolin (Candlemass)

He has the most wonderful and powerful operatic voice which, upon hearing for the very first time, filled me with utter delight and awe and helped make my decision to become a metal vocalist although I knew I could never sound like him at all.

His performance on Nightfall is a blessing to all who are lucky enough to hear it as it engulfs the listener in swathes of golden honey lyrics and a deep rich narrative to die for.

Eric Wagner (Trouble)

Eric Wagner has a unique voice and one that I can understand is not everyones cup of tea but I for one loved it the moment I heard it when I purchased The Skull way back in the mid-'80s.

The music was deep and powerful with a very low tone but Wagner's voice was much higher and stood proud above the cacophony surrounding him which was the perfect balance for Trouble.

Johan Längqvist (Candlemass)

This singer has a voice to match Marcolin without necessarily having the range or operatic overtones. But boy can this guy sing!

I recently was in the privileged position to find myself watching Candlemass from the side of the stage while this chap was singing and it was a stunning performance. He looked the part and nailed the songs brilliantly. A gig I’ll never forget.

Peter Steele (Type O Negative)

Steele was the poster boy for all things goth metal and did a sterling job of bringing this sub-genre to the masses, which naturally helped My Dying Bride get a bit more press too.

He crooned like the best of them and the ladies fair threw themselves at his feet as he stood massively above everyone, singing with lust and irony with a tongue planted firmly in his cheek. MDB gigged with them in Austria and Peter was a delight to be around.

To this day the man is greatly missed.

Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost)

Nick Holmes is an obvious choice for a list such as this and well deserved. The man has been at it for hundreds of years, knows the trade well and his audience even better and commands each performance with aplomb.

A great vocal range and not too shy to have a go at different things, Nick is easily capable of guesting on a plethora of other band’s albums adding a rich and sonorous appeal but will always be loved the most for his life-long passion with Paradise Lost.

A bloody nice chap, too!