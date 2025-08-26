People are willing to pay big money to get their hands on Peter Steele's Playgirl issue.

The August 1995 version of the magazine featured the late Type O Negative singer baring all for readers. Today, copies continue to sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

What It Costs To Buy Peter Steele's Playgirl Issue

It continues to be a seller's market for those wanting to move copies of Playgirl with Peter Steele on the cover. Recent eBay sales show buyers have been willing to shell out nearly $800 for the 30-year-old issue.

Here is a look at the five highest sales of Steele's Playgirl issue over the past few months:

5. $500

Seller's description of the item: "PLAYGIRL AUGUST 1995 KEITH RICHARDS PETER STEELE TYPE O NEGATIVE CENTERFOLD RARE IN REALLY GOOD CONDITION CENTERFOLD IS THERE SLIGHT USE ON THE SIDE AS SHOWN IN PICTURES WOULD RATE 8 OUT OF 10"

4. $635

Seller's description of the item: "Known for his imposing stature and intense stage presence, the idea of seeing him in a more vulnerable and sensual light was both shocking and intriguing to fans. The magazine features Steele in a series of provocative photographs that showcased a different side of the musician."

3. $700

Seller's description of the item: "This rare edition of Playgirl magazine from August 1995 features a centerfold with the iconic Keith Richards and Peter Steele, and is a must-have for any collector. With its monthly publication frequency, this issue is a valuable addition to any magazine or newspaper collection."

2. $749.99

Seller's description of the item: "Peter Steele rockstar of Type O Negative in his Nude, Rude and HUGE DEBUT! A wild outrageous fully nude layout! Who cares who else there is, but there's several Real Men and three more nude discovery men layouts including super hot Billy Amicarelle!"

1. $775

Seller's description of the item: "Used magazine was in a smoking environment."

What Is The Highest Asking Price For Peter Steele's Playgirl Issue?

While most of the recent sales of Steele's Playgirl were priced in the hundreds, there are still several active listings on eBay with asking prices will in the thousands.

The highest current active listing on eBay is trying to get $5,000 for a copy of the magazine. The listing reads:

If you know what this is you know what it is. These have become very hard to find and this one in particular is near mint (slight damage to the cover, pictured.) and has been stored in the sleeve pictured. All pages are in immaculate condition, if you have any questions feel free to ask.

On the low end, the cheapest copy for sale on eBay has a current price of $613.13.

What Peter Steele Was Paid To Pose For Playgirl

Steele died April 14, 2010 from sepsis that was reportedly brought on by diverticulitis. He was 48.

Just before he died, the Type O Negative singer discussed his music career and the infamous Playgirl photoshoot with Metal Hammer. Steele revealed that he was paid $2,000 to pose nude for the magazine.

"They sent me some past issues and I told them I would do it under one condition: my dick had to be hard," Steele told Metal Hammer about his early conversations with Playgirl. "All the others were flaccid."

Steele expressed some regret over his Playgirl appearance, sharing that he thought it made him look "arrogant." He did, however, seem genuinely happy with how he looked in the photos.

"And I'm proud that I kept my dick hard," Steele said in the interview. "People still ask me how I did that and I tell them, 'A hose clamp costs 69 cents.' That's it, brother."