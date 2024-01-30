Rob Zombie wasted no time in announcing a replacement for bassist Piggy D., who revealed his exit earlier in the day. Rob "Blasko" Nicholson will be returning to the band, per Zombie.

In an Instagram post, Zombie confirmed the news. He wrote, "After 18 years I am thrilled to announce that BLASKO has returned! The original 4 string Zombie monster is back. Get ready for a crazy summer of mayhem." Zombie then shared a photo of the current lineup that includes Mike Riggs on guitar and Ginger Fish on drums. He hashtagged the post: #freaksonparadetour #robzombie #blasko #riggs #gingerfish

Blasko's History With Rob Zombie

As stated, this is a return engagement for Blasko, who first served as Zombie's bassist between 1997 and 2006, last performing on Educated Horses. At the time, Blasko left Zombie's band to play with Ozzy Osbourne. That was when Piggy D. was added to the lineup.

Fans of Zombie will note that the lineup now includes three fourths of the lineup from his first post-White Zombie solo album (John Tempesta was the original drummer). Riggs, who exited after The Sinister Urge to focus on his own band Scum of the Earth, returned to the Zombie lineup in 2022 after John 5's exit.

Rob Zombie's Touring Plans

Earlier this week, Rob Zombie announced a fresh leg of summer 2024 tour dates for the "Freaks on Parade" tour, which pairs him with co-headliner Alice Cooper and support from Ministry and Filter. The tour gets underway Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Albquerque's Isleta Amphitheater, running for nearly a month before wrapping up at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The general public on-sale starts through Live Nation on Friday (Feb. 2).