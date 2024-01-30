Bassist Piggy D Leaves Rob Zombie’s Band After 18 Years, Issues Statement

Longtime Rob Zombie bassist Piggy D has announced that his time in Zombie's band "has come to an end" in a message posted on the bass player's official Instagram page.

A day earlier, Rob Zombie revealed a joint co-headlining tour with Alice Cooper to take the two rockers to audiences across the U.S. this summer. Ministry and Filter will open.

It's a powerhouse lineup for two of shock rock's biggest icons. But Piggy D, the bassist whose real name is Matt Montgomery, apparently won't be a part of Rob Zombie's band for the trek nor for the future, per the unexpected announcement that emerged Tuesday on Piggy's private Instagram.

Piggy D Leaves Rob Zombie

"Dear Friends," Piggy D said, "My time with Zombie has come to an end. It was an honor to entertain you for the last 18 years."

He added, "I look forward to the future and wish everyone the best. Peace & Love, Matt Montgomery aka Count D., Piggy D., Giggles"

Piggy D joined Zombie's band in 2006 and performs on Zombie's subsequent 2007 live album, Zombie Live, alongside then-Zombie guitarist John 5, who is now in Motley Crue.

Piggy D plays bass on the Rob Zombie studio albums Hellbilly Deluxe 2 (2010), Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor (2013), The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser (2016) and The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021).

See a screenshot of Piggy D's message below.

Piggy D + Rob Zombie Part Ways

Piggy D. note Instagram: @piggydofficial loading...

