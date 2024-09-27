Marilyn Manson has just announced his new album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, alongside the third new song, "Sacrilegious."

The nine-song record, the first from the embattled shock rocker since 2020's We Are Chaos, is set to be released on Nov. 22 through new label home Nuclear Blast.

News of the album follows the prior release of two new songs and a recently completed comeback tour supporting Five Finger Death Punch. It was the first full tour since 2019 for Manson, who in recent years has been entangled in legal issues stemming from a litany of detailed abuse allegations from numerous women.

Manson also debuted his new band on the road, featuring returning members Tyler Bates (guitar) and Gil Sharone (drums) in addition to newcomers Reba Meyers of Code Orange and Piggy D, formerly of Rob Zombie (bass). Bates is also credited as a producer and co-writer on the new album.

Listen to the new song "Sacrilegious" and read the lyrics further down the page and view the artwork and track listing for One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 directly below.

Comments on the video for the song have been turned off, following the trend of the release of the two previous tracks.

Marilyn Manson, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 (Artwork + Track Listing)

Marilyn Manson, 'One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1' artwork Nuclear Blast loading...

01. “One Assassination Under God”

02. “No Funeral Without Applause”

03. “Nod If You Understand”

04. “As Sick As The Secrets Within”

05. “Sacrilegious”

06. “Death Is Not A Costume”

07. “Meet Me In Purgatory”

08. “Raise The Red Flag”

09. “Sacrifice Of The Mass”

Marilyn Manson, "Sacrilegious"

Marilyn Manson, "Sacrilegious" Lyrics

I'm feeling sacrilegious

Put your arms around me, I'll stab you in the back

You'll never see a skeleton Christ

I'll be the one in Bible black

You should have treated your saviors better

With the tombs that you left behind

Do you think that coffins gossiping

All of your ghosts are blind?

Are you here for the resurrection?

How deep did you dig my grave?

Cancel your subscription

You're the one who needs to be saved

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious

Let's gеt evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious

Let's gеt evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious

You can climb to the top of my horns

But make sure that you don't look down

Don't spit in the face of God

When you're trying to wear His crown

Are you here for the resurrection?

How deep did you dig my grave?

Cancel your subscription

You're the one who needs to be saved

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious

Are you here for the resurrection?

How deep did you dig my grave?

Cancel your subscription

You're the one who needs to be saved

You can't kill it until it's born

You can't kill it until it's born

You can't kill it until it's born

You can't kill it until it's born

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back)

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back, baby)

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back)

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back, baby)

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back)

Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back, baby)

Coming back

Coming back, baby

