Marilyn Manson Announces New Album ‘One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1′
Marilyn Manson has just announced his new album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, alongside the third new song, "Sacrilegious."
The nine-song record, the first from the embattled shock rocker since 2020's We Are Chaos, is set to be released on Nov. 22 through new label home Nuclear Blast.
News of the album follows the prior release of two new songs and a recently completed comeback tour supporting Five Finger Death Punch. It was the first full tour since 2019 for Manson, who in recent years has been entangled in legal issues stemming from a litany of detailed abuse allegations from numerous women.
READ MORE: The Rumor That Destroyed Trent Reznor and Marilyn Manson's Friendship
Manson also debuted his new band on the road, featuring returning members Tyler Bates (guitar) and Gil Sharone (drums) in addition to newcomers Reba Meyers of Code Orange and Piggy D, formerly of Rob Zombie (bass). Bates is also credited as a producer and co-writer on the new album.
Listen to the new song "Sacrilegious" and read the lyrics further down the page and view the artwork and track listing for One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 directly below.
Comments on the video for the song have been turned off, following the trend of the release of the two previous tracks.
Marilyn Manson, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 (Artwork + Track Listing)
01. “One Assassination Under God”
02. “No Funeral Without Applause”
03. “Nod If You Understand”
04. “As Sick As The Secrets Within”
05. “Sacrilegious”
06. “Death Is Not A Costume”
07. “Meet Me In Purgatory”
08. “Raise The Red Flag”
09. “Sacrifice Of The Mass”
Marilyn Manson, "Sacrilegious"
Marilyn Manson, "Sacrilegious" Lyrics
I'm feeling sacrilegious
Put your arms around me, I'll stab you in the back
You'll never see a skeleton Christ
I'll be the one in Bible black
You should have treated your saviors better
With the tombs that you left behind
Do you think that coffins gossiping
All of your ghosts are blind?
Are you here for the resurrection?
How deep did you dig my grave?
Cancel your subscription
You're the one who needs to be saved
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious
Let's gеt evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious
Let's gеt evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious
You can climb to the top of my horns
But make sure that you don't look down
Don't spit in the face of God
When you're trying to wear His crown
Are you here for the resurrection?
How deep did you dig my grave?
Cancel your subscription
You're the one who needs to be saved
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious
Are you here for the resurrection?
How deep did you dig my grave?
Cancel your subscription
You're the one who needs to be saved
You can't kill it until it's born
You can't kill it until it's born
You can't kill it until it's born
You can't kill it until it's born
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back)
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back, baby)
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back)
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back, baby)
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back)
Let's get evil, I'm feeling sacrilegious (Coming back, baby)
Coming back
Coming back, baby
