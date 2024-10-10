Prosecutors Investigating New Leads in Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Case

Though several of the sexual abuse lawsuits filed against Marilyn Manson have been settled, it appears that the investigation into accusations against the singer are continuing per a statement issued by Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

In the statement shared by TMZ, Gascón said that prosecutors were assessing "new leads and additional evidence" that is continuing to come from the L.A. County Sheriff Department's investigation and that "new evidence" has emerged within the last few weeks.

“It is our office’s responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision,” stated Gascón. “Senior staff members have met with victims, and our prosecutors continue to remain in contact with the victims and their representatives throughout this process.”

Gascón also noted in his statement that while he has received requests from the alleged victims to meet with them individually to discuss the case, he has not done so as it would be "inappropriate" to do so during the investigation.

The district attorney stated that he expects his office will make a filing decision soon on the case, which would then allow him to provide an update and meet with the victims to discuss how the D.A.'s office can support them.

Manson Accuser Blasts District Attorney Gascón

The update on the Manson case from Gascón comes two year's after the L.A. County Sheriff's Department submitted the findings from their 19-month investigation.

One of Manson's accusers, former Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, was critical of Gascón and the action taken so far in the case. Bianco first accused Manson of rape in 2021. She alleged that the singer had also been physically violent and forced her to take drugs during their time together.

Per Variety, Bianco spoke out at a press conference Thursday revealing that it had been since September 2022 when her suit and allegations against Manson had been forwarded to the D.A.'s office and that there still had been no decision on whether to file charges.

“Despite a thorough investigation and hundreds of pieces of evidence being submitted to the District Attorney’s office, I am still waiting for justice,” she said in a statement. “In the meantime, I have received death threats, while my abuser continues to perform publicly.”

Manson returned to touring earlier this year and has a new album titled One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 due in November.

Bianco was supported at the press conference by Nathan Hochman, who is currently Gascon's challenger for the Los Angeles District Attorney position in the upcoming election.

Bianco also shared her opinion that the only reason Gascón issued the public update on the case was that he knew Bianco would be accompanying Hochman at today's press conference.

One Suit Settled, But ....

It was January 2023 when Bianco and Marilyn Manson initially settled the lawsuit between them. The case was resolved with an out of court settlement in civil court. But should the District Attorney's office decide there was a crime committed, Manson could still be charged and tried.

This would be why Bianco remains invested in what the outcome of the investigation despite having come to a settlement in the civil case.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available to help. Please visit RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) online or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).