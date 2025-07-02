Evanescence Achieve Rare Feat With Chart-Topping Single ‘Afterlife’

Congrats to Evanescence, who have reached the top of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart for the first time in their career with "Afterlife." In doing so, the band has achieved a rare chart feat for the length between the period of their first appearance on the chart to when they first had a chart-topping song.

For those wondering about "Bring Me to Life," the band's debut song that was released in January 2003, while the song did top Billboard's Alternative Airplay and Pop Airplay charts, it settled in at No. 11 for Mainstream Rock.

In fact, most of Evanescence's bigger hits fared better on other charts. "Call Me When You're Sober," the lead single from 2006's The Open Door, had the best Mainstream Rock chart success up until this point when it peaked at No. 5.

"Afterlife" was issued back in April to correspond with the Netflix animated series Devil May Cry. It's one of two songs the band has issued this year, as their collaboration with K. Flay on the Ballerina soundtrack song "Fight Like a Girl" was issued in June.

With "Afterlife" hitting No. 1 for Mainstream Rock for the week dated July 5, 2025, that marks a 22-year gap from when they first arrived on the Mainstream Rock chart with "Bring Me to Life."

Evanescence, "Afterlife"

Evanescence Join Legendary Company in Chart Feat

According to Billboard, Evanescence join some pretty elite company in waiting over 20 years for their first chart-topper on the Mainstream Rock chart.

The biggest gap of all goes to legendary guitar great Jeff Beck, who finally topped the Mainstream Rock chart in 2022 as a featured guest on Ozzy Osbourne's "Patient No. 9." His first arrival on the Mainstream Rock chart came in 1985 when he collaborated with Rod Stewart on soulful cover "People Get Ready" that peaked at No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock chart. That would be a 37-year wait.

Since both of Beck's appearances were part of collaborations, Billboard also revealed the solo artist that had the. longest gap between their first appearance and their first chart-topper. The honor goes to Ozzy Osbourne, who first appeared with "Crazy Train" peaking at No. 9 back in 1981. His first Mainstream Rock chart-topper would be 2007's "I Don't Wanna Stop." That gives Osbourne a 26-year span between his arrival and his first chart-topper. It's a record he still retains though Evanescence appeared to be giving a strong challenge to the title.

Evanescence in 2025

The two songs issued earlier this year was a bit of a sign that the band is once again active and working toward a new album. Singer Amy Lee told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong, "I've been dying for new music."

"We've been on the road consistently since The Bitter Truth came out, which was in 2021," she continued. "You do well and you just keep having to do, do, do, because more stuff comes your way. I'm not going to not tour with Muse, okay, we're going to do this other European tour, and then finally I was just like, "Okay, look, we have to create some new stuff."

But while new music is in the works, they haven't forgotten about the road. More dates are coming in September this year before they join Metallica on an Australian run in November. Ticketing information can be found through the band's website.