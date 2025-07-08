Amy Lee Names Evanescence Song She Regrets Wasn’t a Single

Every artist likely has a few regrets and one that Amy Lee recently revealed concerns a song the singer wished she'd fought for harder to be an Evanescence single.

As tends to be the case, artists have a bit more say in their career as it progresses. And in looking back during a chat with Buzzfeed about songs she thinks are underrated, Lee made the admission that she wishes she would have fought harder for "Imaginary" to be a single off their debut album.

The singer explained, "There are songs that I like that we didn't end up making into singles. If I could go back in time, I would have fought for 'Imaginary.' That's such an Evanescence song to me."

She adds, "That was our first album so I had to fight for a lot, all the time. It was constant fighting for the art and my vision. For whatever reason, the suits wanted 'Everybody's Fool,' and I love that song, too! But I really felt like 'Imaginary' was meant to be that single at that time, and I would have loved to make a beautiful video for it. I've kind of always had it in the back of my head, maybe someday we'll make a video."

Evanescence, "Imaginary"

How Did "Everybody's Fool" Do?

"Everybody's Fool" ended up being the fourth and final song released from the band's debut album, Fallen. It followed on the heels of three songs that all had Top 10 success on a variety of charts - "Bring Me to Life," "Going Under" and "My Immortal."

"Everybody's Fool" ended up peaking at No. 36 on the Alternative Airplay chart in the U.S., but did find bigger success in markets outside the U.S. It was a No. 3 song in Belgium, No. 5 in Bolivia and hit No. 11 in Greece.

Evanescence, "Everybody's Fool"

While the potential of "Imaginary" remains a "what if," Lee says it's really hard to consider any of their songs as "underrated" when they have certain fan reactions.

"When we have people all over the world who love our music and grew up with our music, it means something to them, you know. They love the deep cuts as much as the hits," says Lee. "To be honest, I feel so much more appreciation for all of our music than I ever expected when we were starting out. It's hard for me to sit around and think about what's underrated when I feel like everything's been rated much better than I expected!"

Evanescence in 2025

It's turning into a big year for Evanescence. The band scored their first-ever chart-topper on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart recently with "Afterlife," which was tied to the Devil May Cry animated series.

In addition, Evanescence have another song currently garnering attention. The band recorded the track "Fight Like a Girl" with special guest K. Flay for the movie Ballerina. Chad Stahelski, who directed the film, also served as director on the newly released video that arrived on Monday (July 7). Check it out below.

Evanescence Featuring K. Flay, "Fight Like a Girl"

Meanwhile, more tour dates are coming in September this year before they join Metallica on an Australian run in November. Ticketing information can be found through the band's website.