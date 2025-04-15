Evanescence’s Amy Lee Names the Video Game That Inspired Her Lone Tattoo

Evanescence's Amy Lee has shared that one video game in particular has sparked such fandom for her that she was inspired to get a tattoo.

Lee made the revelation in a promotional video for Netflix tied to the release of the Devil May Cry animated series for which Evanescence contributed the recently released single, "Afterlife."

What Is Amy Lee's Favorite Video Game Franchise?

Within the shared discussion, Lee was asked if she was a gamer. It was then that she shared her longtime passion for the Legend of Zelda gaming series.

“I am a huge Legend of Zelda fan, for life,” said the singer. “Ocarina of Time was like my first RPG experience."

She confesses, "I still play it from time to time to calm my heart down and put me to sleep. Throughout my life, as they’ve gone into Breath of The Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. There’s just been this ongoing life journey with me and my family and The Legend of Zelda.”

As she chuckles about her love of the game, she suddenly recalls that she has gotten one tattoo and it's the "life hearts" that are found on her wrist that she proudly displays.

Evanescence's Involvement With Another Gaming Franchise

Evanescence are currently tied to another gaming series that has been adapted into an animated series for Netflix. That's Devil May Cry.

Lee recently guested on the Loudwire Nights radio show where she shared that she had been contacted by Mako who was working on music for the series. "He started the song and I was just super excited about it right away. I was stoked to get involved and it just kind of snowballed into becoming an Evanescence thing," she added. "It's the best thing in the world to have a new song that you're excited about."

Lee has taken a larger fascination with scoring for visual media in recent years and she told host Chuck Armstrong, "Being able to see the show really helps me thematically. To get inside the heads of the characters and get inside the emotions, I've always really been into that. [I love] writing for a film or a for a character of something visual that's happening. It's also why I was so into going crazy with the music video. The visual is a whole other dimension that can be part of it."

The singer also shared that she's been working with Evanescence toward a new album of late. "We are happily, deeply in the creative process on the new album and a couple of other side things like this," she shared, before adding, "I'm very excited about 'Afterlife,' it was our first time to get back in the studio recording since The Bitter Truth. Super fun, super grateful for the opportunity. The show is killer, too."

Evanescence's Amy Lee on Loudwire Nights