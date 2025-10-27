A Perfect Circle announced a 2026 European tour that will serve as the band's first headlining trek since 2018.

The tour kicks off June 3 in London, U.K. at the city's O2 Academy in Brixton and wraps up July 4 in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg. The run consists of both headlining shows and festival appearances around the continent.

The Maynard James Keenan-led outfit returned to the stage in 2024 at Las Vegas' Sick New World and played a couple of other festivals since then, in addition to the Sessanta tour, which was a collaborative run with Puscifer and Primus to celebrate Keenan's 60th and 61st birthdays.

The last show A Perfect Circle played that was part of a proper headlining tour was in December of 2018 in Rome, Italy in support of their most recent album Eat the Elephant.

“To our European friends... We miss you. It’s been far too long… like seven years too long. We found a solution," guitarist Billy Howerdel said in a comment.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Oct. 31) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through the band's website. See the full list of dates below.

A Perfect Circle 2026 European Tour Dates

June 3 - London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 4 - London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 6 - Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 7 - Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 9 - Munchen, Germany @ Zenith

June 10 - Warszawa, Poland @ Torwar

June 12 - Wien, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

June 13 - Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Summer Festival

June 15 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

June 16 - Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Šalata

June 18 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle622

June 21 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Hall

June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

June 26 - Kobenhavn, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 28 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund

July 1 - Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle

July 2 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín

July 4 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

a perfect circle 2026 tour dates A Perfect Circle / Travis Shinn loading...