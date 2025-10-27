A Perfect Circle Announce 2026 European Tour, First Since 2018
A Perfect Circle announced a 2026 European tour that will serve as the band's first headlining trek since 2018.
The tour kicks off June 3 in London, U.K. at the city's O2 Academy in Brixton and wraps up July 4 in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg. The run consists of both headlining shows and festival appearances around the continent.
The Maynard James Keenan-led outfit returned to the stage in 2024 at Las Vegas' Sick New World and played a couple of other festivals since then, in addition to the Sessanta tour, which was a collaborative run with Puscifer and Primus to celebrate Keenan's 60th and 61st birthdays.
The last show A Perfect Circle played that was part of a proper headlining tour was in December of 2018 in Rome, Italy in support of their most recent album Eat the Elephant.
READ MORE: The 11 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2026 (So Far)
“To our European friends... We miss you. It’s been far too long… like seven years too long. We found a solution," guitarist Billy Howerdel said in a comment.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (Oct. 31) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through the band's website. See the full list of dates below.
A Perfect Circle 2026 European Tour Dates
June 3 - London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton
June 4 - London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton
June 6 - Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park
June 7 - Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring
June 9 - Munchen, Germany @ Zenith
June 10 - Warszawa, Poland @ Torwar
June 12 - Wien, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival
June 13 - Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Summer Festival
June 15 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park
June 16 - Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Šalata
June 18 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle622
June 21 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Hall
June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
June 26 - Kobenhavn, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 28 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund
July 1 - Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle
July 2 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín
July 4 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
60 Rockers Who've Been in Multiple Successful Bands
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner