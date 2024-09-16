A Perfect Circle, Primus + Puscifer Announce 2025 North American Tour Dates

A Perfect Circle, Primus and Puscifer have teamed up once again for a tour, but this time it's an extended North American run that'll take place in 2025.

The trio of bands embarked on the first edition of the Sessanta tour this past April in celebration of Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, but it was a limited run only consisting of seven dates in the western half of the U.S. Now, they've decided to bring it to the rest of the states and parts of Canada.

Keenan is going to have quite the year, as Tool just revealed a handful of performances for 2025 earlier this month as well.

"The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison. Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in," Keenan said in a social media post, which featured a clip of the singer acting out a comedy skit.

Spanning over 26 dates, the Sessanta V2.0 tour will kick off in late April in Palm Springs, California and wrap up in early June near Seattle, Washington.

The general ticket sale starts this Friday (Sept. 20) at 10AM local time, however fans can take advantage of the artist presales starting Wednesday (Sept. 18) at 10AM through Thursday at 10PM local time with the codes KNOCKKNOCK (Puscifer), BIRTHDAY (A Perfect Circle) and FOOL (Primus).

Buy tickets here, and see the full tour schedule below.

A Perfect Circle, Puscifer + Primus 2025 North American Tour Dates

April 24 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

April 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood

April 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

April 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

May 1 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

May 2 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 4 - Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater

May 6 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

May 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 11 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

May 14 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

May 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at The Mann Center

May 17 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 18 - Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena

May 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

May 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

May 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

May 25 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

May 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 31 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 1 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

June 3 - Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

June 6 - Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 7 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

