A Perfect Circle, Primus + Puscifer Announce 2025 North American Tour Dates
A Perfect Circle, Primus and Puscifer have teamed up once again for a tour, but this time it's an extended North American run that'll take place in 2025.
The trio of bands embarked on the first edition of the Sessanta tour this past April in celebration of Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, but it was a limited run only consisting of seven dates in the western half of the U.S. Now, they've decided to bring it to the rest of the states and parts of Canada.
Keenan is going to have quite the year, as Tool just revealed a handful of performances for 2025 earlier this month as well.
"The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison. Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in," Keenan said in a social media post, which featured a clip of the singer acting out a comedy skit.
Spanning over 26 dates, the Sessanta V2.0 tour will kick off in late April in Palm Springs, California and wrap up in early June near Seattle, Washington.
READ MORE: Active Bands That Haven't Released an Album in Five Years
The general ticket sale starts this Friday (Sept. 20) at 10AM local time, however fans can take advantage of the artist presales starting Wednesday (Sept. 18) at 10AM through Thursday at 10PM local time with the codes KNOCKKNOCK (Puscifer), BIRTHDAY (A Perfect Circle) and FOOL (Primus).
Buy tickets here, and see the full tour schedule below.
A Perfect Circle, Puscifer + Primus 2025 North American Tour Dates
April 24 - Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
April 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood
April 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
April 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum
May 1 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
May 2 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 4 - Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater
May 6 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
May 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 11 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
May 14 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
May 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at The Mann Center
May 17 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 18 - Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena
May 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
May 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
May 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
May 25 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
May 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 29 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 31 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 1 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
June 3 - Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena
June 6 - Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 7 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
60 Rockers Who've Been in Multiple Successful Bands
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner