Puscifer have announced a new album titled Normal Isn't, marking their first full-length since 2020's Existential Reckoning.

The Maynard James Keenan-fronted outfit will release its fifth album on Feb. 6. It's available for preorder now. They're previewing the 11-song set with lead single "Self Evident" and will promote the album with a spring 2026 North American tour.

You can watch the "Self Evident" video, see the full Normal Isn't track listing and check out Puscifer's full slate of tour dates below.

Watch Puscifer's 'Self Evident' Music Video

Puscifer Promise Post-Punk Elements and Heavy Guitars on 'Normal Isn't'

Normal Isn't will delve into Puscifer's collective post-punk influences, blending their dark electronics and gallows humor with more aggressive, guitar-driven sounds.

"We're definitely leaning into our early influences," Keenan said in a press release. "It's the place where goth meets punk. It's where I came from."

The band wrote the album while touring in support of last year's Sessanta EP, leading to a more spontaneous creative process.

"From the outset, we had discussed an element of rawness and edge, which guitar brings," Puscifer guitarist and co-producer Mat Mitchell said. "We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive."

Of the album's lyrical content, Keenan added: "Normal Isn't reflects this time we are living in. As storytellers and artists, our job is to observe, interpret and report. We take in our environment and share what we see, and what we see around us does not appear normal. Not by a long shot."

Where Are Puscifer Touring in 2026?

Puscifer's North American tour will begin on March 20 in Las Vegas and conclude on May 14 in Los Angeles. Other major stops include New York's Terminal 5 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre just outside of Denver. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Pusficer, 'Normal Isn't' Track Listing

1. "Thrust"

2. "Normal Isn't"

3. "Bad Wolf"

4. "Self Evident"

5. "A Public Stoning"

6. "The Quiet Parts"

7. "Mantastic"

8. "Pendulum"

9. "ImpetuoUs"

10. "Seven One"

11. "The Algorithm (Sessanta Live Mix)"

Puscifer 2026 Tour Dates

March 20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

March 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

March 24 - Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall

March 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Music Hall at Fair Park

March 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

March 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

March 31 - Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 1 - Durham, N.C. @ DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

April 3 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

April 4 - Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center - Wang Theatre

April 7 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

April 8 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre

April 10 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

April 15 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

April 16 - Akron, Ohio @ Akron Civic Theatre

April 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

April 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre

April 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace

April 23 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

April 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre

April 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Landmark Credit Union Live

April 28 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

April 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

May 1 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

May 3 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

May 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds

May 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Golden Gate Theatre

May 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego Civic Theatre

May 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre