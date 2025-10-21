Puscifer Announce New Album ‘Normal Isn’t’ + North American Tour – Hear the First Single Now
Puscifer have announced a new album titled Normal Isn't, marking their first full-length since 2020's Existential Reckoning.
The Maynard James Keenan-fronted outfit will release its fifth album on Feb. 6. It's available for preorder now. They're previewing the 11-song set with lead single "Self Evident" and will promote the album with a spring 2026 North American tour.
You can watch the "Self Evident" video, see the full Normal Isn't track listing and check out Puscifer's full slate of tour dates below.
Watch Puscifer's 'Self Evident' Music Video
Puscifer Promise Post-Punk Elements and Heavy Guitars on 'Normal Isn't'
Normal Isn't will delve into Puscifer's collective post-punk influences, blending their dark electronics and gallows humor with more aggressive, guitar-driven sounds.
"We're definitely leaning into our early influences," Keenan said in a press release. "It's the place where goth meets punk. It's where I came from."
The band wrote the album while touring in support of last year's Sessanta EP, leading to a more spontaneous creative process.
"From the outset, we had discussed an element of rawness and edge, which guitar brings," Puscifer guitarist and co-producer Mat Mitchell said. "We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive."
Of the album's lyrical content, Keenan added: "Normal Isn't reflects this time we are living in. As storytellers and artists, our job is to observe, interpret and report. We take in our environment and share what we see, and what we see around us does not appear normal. Not by a long shot."
Where Are Puscifer Touring in 2026?
Puscifer's North American tour will begin on March 20 in Las Vegas and conclude on May 14 in Los Angeles. Other major stops include New York's Terminal 5 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre just outside of Denver. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
Pusficer, 'Normal Isn't' Track Listing
1. "Thrust"
2. "Normal Isn't"
3. "Bad Wolf"
4. "Self Evident"
5. "A Public Stoning"
6. "The Quiet Parts"
7. "Mantastic"
8. "Pendulum"
9. "ImpetuoUs"
10. "Seven One"
11. "The Algorithm (Sessanta Live Mix)"
Puscifer 2026 Tour Dates
March 20 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
March 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
March 24 - Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall
March 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Music Hall at Fair Park
March 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle
March 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
March 31 - Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 1 - Durham, N.C. @ DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
April 3 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
April 4 - Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center - Wang Theatre
April 7 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
April 8 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre
April 10 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
April 15 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
April 16 - Akron, Ohio @ Akron Civic Theatre
April 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre
April 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre
April 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace
April 23 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre
April 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre
April 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Landmark Credit Union Live
April 28 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
April 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
May 1 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
May 3 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
May 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds
May 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater
May 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Golden Gate Theatre
May 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego Civic Theatre
May 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
