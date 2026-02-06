Win Puscifer’s New ‘Normal Isn’t’ Album on Vinyl!

Puscifer are back with their latest album Normal Isn't and thanks to the Loudwire Nights radio show, you have a chance to win the album on vinyl as our latest addition to the Loudwire Record Club.

The band's fifth studio album keeps fans guessing with an experimental record leaning into a collection of their widely varied influences that Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, Carina Round and Gunnar Olsen were listening to over the course of making the album.

The record has already started yielding solid reviews thanks to such new standouts as "Self Evident," "Pendulum" and "ImpetuoUs" that have led the way.

"We're just literally exploring sounds and telling stories," Keenan told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong in our recent Loudwire cover story. "If you're trying to create a product that's going to be marketed at Walmart or at Starbucks over the sound system there, I guess that's a whole different game. That is not the game we're playing."

In his own words, Keenan described the latest Puscifer release as existing in ""he place where goth meets punk,"

"At the age of 61, going on 62, I've been involved in music for so long, which has been inspired by bands and musicians and actors and comedians and all those thing," he added.

"There's so many layers to each song, and it all comes down to frame of reference, right? It's what you've absorbed, how you absorb it, when did you absorb it, what was happening in your life, were you between the ages of 13 and 21? There's music [that's] going to hit different."

How Do I Win the Puscifer Normal Isn't Vinyl?

We will be selecting three winners that will each receive a vinyl copy of the new Puscifer album, Normal Isn't. Simply provide your contact details in the form below and if you're name is chosen, we will reach out to you in order to find the best way to get you your vinyl copy of the album.

But, you'll want to make sure to go ahead and enter now while you can. This contest concludes on Thursday, Feb. 12.

