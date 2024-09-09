VOTE: Better 21st Century Frontman – Corey Taylor vs. Maynard James Keenan

Who is the 21st Century's best frontman - Corey Taylor or Maynard James Keenan? Both have had success across multiple projects since the start of 2001. This is the debate for this week's Chuck's Fight Club on Loudwire Nights.

It's hard to argue that there's been anymore more prolific since the turn of the century than Corey Taylor. Best known as the frontman for Slipknot, he's issued six studio albums in the 21st Century with the chaotic masked rockers. But he's also matched that output, issuing six studio album with Stone Sour. Then, after Stone Sour went on hiatus, he added another two solo albums. That would make 14 albums in 23 years of the 21st Century.

Admittedly, Tool's perfectionistic tendencies have limited Maynard James Keenan's output from his primary band in the 21st Century. The lengthy spans between records have become the stuff of meme legend. That said, Tool have issued three very well received album in the 21st Century. And when Tool has been off cycle, Keenan has kept busy with A Perfect Circle, who have issued a trio of albums in the 21st Century, and Puscifer, who have four albums. That's 10 albums for Keenan and a stage show that always leaves you guessing what's coming.

