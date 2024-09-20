Another week, another 13 rock and metal tours announced for your concert-going pleasure.

This week has some pretty significant names weighing in with new tour plans. For instance, Metallica will continue with their two nights in each market touring schedule with a new batch of North American shows in 2025.

Speaking of the new year, Deftones announced their first new batch of shows since 2022 that will take place next year. Then you've also got Maynard James Keenan bringing back the Sessanta tour for another run with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle members all sharing the stage simultaneously with the members of Primus.

There's also a spectacular co-headline bill featuring Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium. Zakk Sabbath are hitting the road with two fellow tribute bands. And we've got festival announcements led by the Sonic Temple reveal for 2025.

Check out all of the newly announced tours and festivals below.

Alcest

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 23

Support Acts: Kaelan Mikla

Ticketing Info

AWOLNATION

Tour Dates: March 27 - May 9

Support Acts: Bryce Fox

Ticketing Info

Bullet for My Valentine / Trivium

Tour Dates: March 30 - May 18

Support Acts: August Burns Red, Sylosis, Bleed From Within

Ticketing Info

Deftones

Tour Dates: Feb. 25 - April 8

Support Acts: The Mars Volta, Fleshwater

Ticketing Info

Mac Sabbath

Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Metallica

Tour Dates: April 12 - June 29

Support Acts: Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies, Limp Bizkit, Ice Nine Kills

Ticketing Info

Mogwai

Tour Dates: April 7 - May 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Puscifer / Primus / A Perfect Circle (Sessanta Tour)

Tour Dates: April 24 - June 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Quicksand

Tour Dates: March 14 - 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Styx

Tour Dates: Jan. 24 - Feb. 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Performing The Grand Illusion album in full plus classic hits.

Ticketing Info

Kat Von D

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Dec. 8

Support Acts: Prayers

Ticketing Info

Chelsea Wolfe

Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 12

Support Acts: Enhancement

Ticketing Info

Zakk Sabbath

Tour Dates: Dec. 1 - Jan. 12

Support Acts: Zoso, The Iron Maidens

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* Brujeria revealed earlier in the week that the remainder of their U.S. tour in September would be canceled citing a severe medical emergency. Sadly, it was later announced that founding member Juan Brujo had died from a heart attack at the age of 61.

* It's been revealed that Metallica will headline two nights of the 2025 Sonic Temple Festival. The band will take the stage at Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio the weekend of May 8-11, 2025. In addition, organizers have announced Rob Zombie will provide direct support on Friday while Alice in Chains will precede Metallica on Sunday. The full lineup will be announced at a later time.

Ticketing Info

* Def Leppard, Brad Paisley and Train will headline the three-night Harvest Nights Music Festival taking place Nov. 22-24 at the John Jimmie Rodeo Grounds in Immokalee, Florida. Additional acts include Tesla, The Glorious Sons, Don Felder, Mac McAnally, Tyler Hubbard, and Alana Springsteen among others.

Ticketing Info

* The Trois-Rivieres MetalFest lineup has been revealed for 2024. Immolation, Unearth, Beyond Creatio, Gorod, Ghoulunatics, Augury and more are set to play Nov. 22 and 23 at the Amphitheatre Cogeco in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.

Ticketing Info

* L7 will head up the Fast and Frightening Takeover Nov. 23 at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The lineup also includes Redd Kross, Surfbort, Adult, Olivia Jean, The Paranoyds, NIIS, Speed of Lights, The Schozophrenics, Babe Haven and more.

Ticketing Info

* Shadows Fall have booked a 20th Anniversary show celebrating The War Within album. E.Town Concrete, Jasta, Within The Ruins and Brick By Brick will provide support on the show taking place Dec. 21 at the Palladium in Worcester, Mass.

Ticketing Info

* Dead Posey have announced an Oct. 17 album release show at Knucklehead in Hollywood, California in support of their Are You in a Cult? album

Ticketing Info

* Bleeding Through are holding a 25th birthday rager at Anaheim's House of Blues and San Diego's Observatory Dec. 14 and 15 with support from Nekrogoblikon, God Forbid, I Declare War and Last of Our Kind.

Ticketing Info