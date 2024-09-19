Brujeria Founder Juan Brujo Dies at 61, Peers Mourn Loss

Just two months after the loss of Ciriaco "Pinche Peat" Quezada, Brujeria founder Juan Brujo (John David Lepe) has died at the age of 61.

On Monday (Sept. 16), the death-grind band based informed fans that all tour dates were canceled until further notice due to an undisclosed "severe medical emergency."

Through a statement released regarding Brujo's passing, we have learned that, on Monday, Brujo suffered a heart attack in Ohio during a day off from a tour with GWAR.

"He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia by emergency services, but, despite the medical team's greatest effort, he died this morning," the statement (shared late Wednesday, Sept. 18) reveals.

The post continues, "His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans' love and support."

See the complete statement below.

Tributes to Juan Brujo

Brujo co-founded Brujeria in 1989 and the band has been a fixture of the death metal and grindcore scenes throughout the decades. Brujeria's first album Mantando Güeros, notoriously features a hand holding a severed head. The title track was included in the Gummo soundtrack, which helped cultivate an underground following, as did the controversy over the album art. Spanish lyrics dealing in themes of drug smuggling, politics, racism and more ensured Brujeria had carved out their own niche within the underground as well.

The band became more heavily active in the mid-2010s, with 2016's Pocho Aztlán being Brujeria's first LP since 2000. Another record, Esto es Brujeria, followed in 2023.

Quite a lot of notable musicians have been in and out of the lineup over the years, including Jeff Walker (Carcass), Shane Embury (Napalm Death), Nicholas Barker (ex-Cradle of Filth, ex-Dimmu Borgir, Lock Up), Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Billy Gould (Faith No More), Dino Cazares (Fear Factory), Adrian Erlandsson (At the Gates, The Haunted, ex-Cradle of Filth, ex-Paradise Lost) and Jessica Pimentel (Alekhine's Gun).

Below, a few of Brujo's peers pay tribute to their friend.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the Brujo family, Juan's bandmates and all who knew and loved him.