Brujeria Book Spring 2022 Tour With Goatwhore + Unidad Trauma

Couldn't we all use a dose of heaviness this spring? Luckily, you'll get that in multiple languages as Brujeria will hit the road with Goatwhore and Unidad Trauma for a spring trek.

The headline tour definitely has Brujeria psyched as singer Juan Brujo exclaimed, "Regresando desmadre Post-Covid! Esto es Brujeria!," which translates to "Returning post-Covid rampage! This is Brujeria!"

The band last released a new album with 2016's Pocho Aztlan, but did have their say about the recent events of the day when they issued the song "COVID-666" in 2020.

The tour gets underway April 26 in Mesa, Arizona and will continue through a May 15 finale in Palmdale, California. See all of the cities, venues and dates listed below.

Goatwhore drummer Zack Simmons says of the run, “It’s been far too long since we’ve toured out West and I’m beyond excited to do it with our friends, Brujeria and Unidad Trauma. Maximum aggression to be unleashed!"

You can get tickets through either Brujeria or Goatwhore's websites.

Brujeria's Brujo Hypes Spring Tour

Brujeria / Goatwhore / Unidad Trauma Spring 2022 Tour

April 26 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

April 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

April 28 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake's

April 29 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

April 30 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

May 01 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

May 02 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

May 04 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse

May 05 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock

May 06 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex's Bar

May 07 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex's Bar

May 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

May 10 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

May 11 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 12 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer's

May 13 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhous w/ Municipal Waste, Dwarves

May 14 - Oxnard, Calif. @ Oxnard PAC

May 15 - Palmdale, Calif. @ Transplants Brewing

Nuclear Blast Nuclear Blast loading...