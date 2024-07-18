Longtime Brujeria backing singer and sampler Pinche Peach has died at the age of 57.

The news was delivered by the band in a social media post, revealing that the musician had passed away on July 17 after dealing with "serious heart complications."

"I never thought I would have to do something like this. This is not easy for me, so here I am with very heart breaking news. This news hurts more than anything else I've ever announced before here," started the post before revealing that Pinche Peach, known offstage as Ciriaco Quezeda, had died from serious heart complications.

"As a long term member of Brujeria he was the unmasked face of Brujeria! He was the 'star' of all our song videos, videos like 'La Migra' to 'El Patron del Reventon.' The band and I will miss you dearly. We love you and loved working with you! You will not ever be forgotten!! He was my best friend, my bro, my bandmate, and my cousin," concluded the post.

Pinche Peach's History With Brujeria

Pinche Peach was not an original member of Brujeria, but joined the band at an early stage in their run. The group initially formed in 1989 with the desire to provide a Latino / Chicano representation within the grindcore and death metal community.

Each of the band members adopted stage names, with Quezeda coming on board under the moniker Pinche Peach after the exit of singer Jello Biafra. Providing backing vocals and serving up samples, Peach first appeared on 1993's Matando Gueros album, the group's first offering through Roadrunner Records.

He then appeared on all four of their subsequent records and has remained a constant, returning to the group after their early 2000s hiatus.

