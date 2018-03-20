In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 20, 2018:

- Lamb of God have fans buzzing with a new teaser that hints at something with Burn the Priest that will be announced on March 23. For those unaware, Burn the Priest was the name of the band before they changed it to Lamb of God following their debut disc.

- High on Fire have confirmed that they've finished production on the eighth studio album. "The bar has definitely been raised on this one, at least for me. There’s a good mix of fast and slow. The fast has gotten faster and the slow is...still slow," says drummer Des Kensel, while bassist Jeff Matz adds, "We've definitely pushed ourselves musically on this album. The material covers a broad range of tempos and styles, but the overall sound and vibe are unmistakably High On Fire." Matt Pike concludes, "Hold on tight! You're in for a ride!" The album is expected to drop in late 2018.

- Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals have revealed that they're planning a spring tour with King Parrot. Dates for the tour will be announced soon, but fans can look ahead to a mid-May to mid-June run. Stay tuned for info on the tour.

- Black Sabbath may have retired, but fans can take a look at a very young Geezer Butler in a photo the bassist posted on social media from his first ever gig as a musician. The photo is for a band called The Ruums and was taken circa 1965/66. See it here.

- While on old photos, Courtney Love issued a quick little video post of Kurt Cobain with the infant Frances Bean Cobain. "The most precious thing in the world - my babies," tweeted Love.

- In anticipation of Led Zeppelin's How the West Was Won live album reissue, check out the newly posted audio of their performance of "Immigrant Song." The reissue was produced and remastered by Jimmy Page and will be released this Friday (March 23).

- For those of you who don't have Apple Music, Underoath have now posted the video for "Rapture" to a wider audience. Watch the clip here.

- You'll be sure to get a jolt from Angra's electrifying new video for "Insania." Watch the clip here and look for the song on their Omni album.

- Hollywood Undead will be releasing a vinyl edition of their debut disc Swan Songs on May 11 in celebration of the album's 10th anniversary. Get more details on the limited edition blue vinyl release here while the standard black vinyl release can be purchased here.

- Evanescence will be issuing Lost Whispers on blue translucent vinyl for the first time on Record Store Day (April 21) this year. The set is filled with bonus tracks, b-sides and rarities. Find or request your copy here.

- Brujeria have just booked a June tour of Canada, starting June 6 in Vancouver. Orange Is the New Black's Jessica Pimentel will join the band onstage for the shows. Dayglo Abortions and Incite will also be along for the run. Dates can be found here.

- Screaming Beast have unleashed a new video for their song "Silent Submission." The song is featured on the band's Narrative of Hate album, which arrives this Friday (March 23). Check out the clip here.

