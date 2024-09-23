VOTE: Better 21st Century Frontperson – Lzzy Hale vs. Maynard James Keenan?

Who is the better 21st Century frontperson - Lzzy Hale or Maynard James Keenan?

Over the last two weeks, your voting has helped us name the best 21st Century Frontman and best 21st Century Frontwoman. For this week's Chuck's Fight Club on Loudwire Nights, we now take the winners and see who takes the title of the Best 21st Century Frontperson.

Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale took the frontwoman title, beating out The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen in voting. In addition to Halestorm's string of hits from five studio albums, Hale has been an in demand duet or special guest partner appearing on songs that also featured Stone Sour, I Prevail, Daughtry, Avatar, Mark Morton, Evanescence, In This Moment, Nita Strauss, GWAR, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Lindsey Stirling and more.

Maynard James Keenan got here after taking out Corey Taylor in voting for the best 21st Century Frontman battle two weeks ago. Keenan has kept busy over the last 23 years, splitting his time between Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer. Each of the band's has given him a different creative outlet that has allowed him to showcase his talents as both a singer and an entertainer.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle at 8PM during the Monday edition of Loudwire Nights. Then Armstrong will use a portion of the 8PM hour on Tuesday and Wednesday to make individual cases for Hale and Keenan. You get to rank each frontperson's overall resume of work in the 21st Century using the form at the bottom of this post throughout the week. And then the person with the higher rank will be featured in a rock block on Friday's Loudwire Nights airing at 8PM.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.