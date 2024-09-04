Tool have just announced their first batch of 2025 tour dates with four festival dates marking their first-ever shows in South America.

It's hard to believe that with a career spanning more than three decades and as one of the biggest bands in heavy music that Tool have never performed on the continent. The enigmatic prog group will share the stage with some of the world's leading mainstream artists with three separate Lollapalooza festival dates and an appearance at Festival Estereo Picnic.

The four shows will take place between March 21 and 30 at the multi-day festivals.

Other top-billed acts include Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, Alanis Morissette, Foster the People and more.

See all of Tool's scheduled 2025 dates further down the page.

Tool in 2024

Tool's more recent performance came at the Tons of Rock Festival in Oslo, Norway on June 27. The band played a 10-song set featuring two songs off each of their five full length albums.

Work on new material has taken place since 2019's Fear Inoculum came out. But, as usual, the band is working at their own pace without a pre-determined timeline for release.

"It's a nice feeling that people still want new stuff, but also they've got to understand that it's not the easiest thing to do," bassist Justin Chancellor told NME back in May. "It's not a simple thing and it's not always a natural thing that comes at the time you want it to come. Art is a very strange animal and it has its own schedule."

Tool 2025 Tour Dates

March 21-23 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 21-23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

March 27-30 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic

March 28-30 – São Paulo, Brasil @ Lollapalooza Brasil