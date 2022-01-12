The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2022 – Guide

Rock and metal shows are back in 2022! Well, at least scheduled... for now. With a ton of high profile artists such as Korn, Judas Priest, Jack White, Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless, and many, many, more with plans to hit the road this year, fingers crossed that COVID variants will chill out and let these concerts go on.

Below is what we've got so far... plus supporting acts, dates, and links to get tickets.

This list is continuously updated, so check back to see details on when your favorite artist is playing live and how to go to the show.