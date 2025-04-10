Creed Reveal Lineup for 2026 ‘Summer of ’99 + Beyond’ Cruise

Creed may currently be setting sail on the Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise for 2025, but they've already announced the lineup and plans for the 2026 edition of their annual cruise.

Once again the band has partnered with Sixthman to put on the cruise, which features Creed as well as some of the bands from the late '90s and early 2000s that were popular at the height of their fame, as well as some artists from modern day as well.

Who Will Be Playing the 2026 Edition of the Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise?

As expected, as headliners for the event Creed will be playing a pair of pool deck headline sets over the course of the 2026 journey.

The remainder of the lineup were primarily active during the course of Creed's first run, save to two exceptions. Those two newer acts boarding the boat are Black Stone Cherry and Tim Montana.

The full lineup, as it stands, can be seen below, but it should be noted that more acts are expected to be added.

Creed (Performing Two Pool Deck Headline Sets)

3 Doors Down

Collective Soul

Filter

Living Colour

Black Stone Cherry

Oleander

12 Stones

Tim Montana

Smile Empty Soul

+ More To Be Announced

Both SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk as well as the hosts of AXS' The Power Hour - Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs and Josh Bernstein - will also be on board the 2026 cruise.

When Is the Cruise + Where Is It Going?

The 2026 Summer of '99 & Beyond cruise is set to sail from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas for the first time. The luxurious Norwegian Joy ship will carry cruisers to their destination between April 17 and 21, 2026.

Summer of ’99 & Beyond cruisers will enjoy all the incredible amenities available aboard the opulent Norwegian Joy, including fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Joy Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, guests will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, an idyllic private island paradise exclusively for Last Resort Cruisers known for its white sand beaches and clear blue waters. Guests who purchase a beverage package will be able to use it for all-inclusive drinks on Great Stirrup Cay. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

How Do I Book My Spot for the Summer of 99 & Beyond Cruise?

The first available booking for Summer of ’99 & Beyond Cruise Alumni begins April 23 and continues to April 24 at 11:59PM ET.

First round presale signups for new sailors starts April 25 and concludes April 30 at 11:59PM ET. The public on sale follows on May 2 at 2PM ET, exclusively at www.summerof99cruise.com.

Bookings are available for just $100 down per person when they make reservations before Aug. 17 or while cabins last.

Creed in 2025

Creed's reunion continues to chug along. In 2025, the band will stage another leg of their Summer of '99 touring in July and August with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Big Wreck and Mammoth WVH joining on select dates.

The band is also bringing back the Summer of '99 & Beyond Festival for a second year, with the group playing alongside co-headliners Nickelback on July 18 and 19 at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. 3 Doors Down, Live, Sevendust, Daughtry, Mammoth WVH, Tonic, Hinder, Our Lady Peace, Vertical Horizon, Lit and Fuel will also play over the two days.

All Creed tour dates and ticketing information can be found through the band's website.