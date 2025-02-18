The calendar says 2025, but for fans this summer it's all about the Summer of '99 + Beyond Festival, once again headed up by Creed now expanded to two days with another huge band from that time period - Nickelback.

Go ahead and circle the weekend of July 18-19 on your calendar and make plans to be in East Troy, Wisconsin as the two late '90s / early 2000s stalwarts take over the Alpine Valley Music Theatre for this fun-filled music event of this summer (of 2025).

Who Will Be Joining Creed and Nickelback at Summer of '99 + Beyond?

Nickelback will headline the opening night on Friday, July 18. They'll be joined by Live, Daughtry, Tonic, Our Lady Peace and Lit, a bill that is sure to conjure up some great music memories.

Creed then gets to close things out on Saturday, July 19, performing as a day that includes 3 Doors Down, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, Hinder, Vertical Horizon and Fuel.

READ MORE: 50 Rock Songs That Defined 1999

This marks the second year for the festival, which had a very successful debut in 2024 in San Bernardino, California. With the demand heavy, Creed pushed the bill to two days and found another home in the Midwest for 2025 to give more fans a chance to experience the good times.

Both Creed and Nickelback have a long history with the Alpine Valley venue, with Creed first playing there in 2000 and Nickelback making their Alpine Valley debut in 2007. This also marks the first time the two bands have shared the concert bill together since 1999.

summer of '99 + beyond festival Live Nation loading...

Where Do I Get Tickets?

Two-day tickets will be available starting with an Artist Pre-Sale beginning Wednesday, Feb.19 at 10AM CT. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, Feb. 21 at 10AM CT at ticketmaster.com.

Add-ons including parking, VIP clubs, and VIP experiences will all also be available for purchase through ticketmaster.com.

You can also check both the Creed and Nickelback websites for all of each band's touring dates and ticketing info in 2025.