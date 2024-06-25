Were Metallica hacked by crypto scammers?

While there has been no official word from the heavy metal giants, it's suspected that their official X account may have been compromised. The account was promoting a Solana token with the ticker METAL.

The suspicious activity began on Metallica's X account around 8PM ET Tuesday (June 25) with a flurry of Tweets promoting "a dynamic new token on the Solana blockchain poised to revolutionize how you experience events and shop online." The posts claimed this was in collaboration with Ticketmaster.

Posts also claimed a firm called MoonPay was involved, but according to Coin Telegraph, the president of that firm, Keith Grossman, warned people to be weary, saying, “MoonPay does NOT support METAL."

Many fans immediately expressed doubt about the validity of the posts.

That doubt is valid considering it wouldn't be the first time Metallica's name was used in a crypto scam. Back in 2022, after the band announced their 72 Seasons album and corresponding world tour, they became one of the biggest trending topics on the internet, meaning there was a lot of opportunity for wrongdoers to seize the moment.

Unofficial livestreams and YouTube channels were launched as well as "Metallica Crypto" giveaways as a way of deceiving fans and potentially inflicting financial harm upon them. The band released a statement warning fans not to fall for the scams.

READ MORE: What's With All the Rock and Metal Scams?

We have reached out to representatives for Metallica but have not yet received comment at this time.

This story is developing.