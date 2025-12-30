A Tool fan created a guide for ringing in the New Year with the band's most iconic moments so you can jump on the viral countdown trend.

This fan shares this post on the Tool Reddit page every December and it keeps growing. This year's guide has time stamps to start playing songs from Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus, 10,000 Days, and Fear Inoculum so that something legendary happens right at midnight.

"My fellow fans! It's yet again that time of the year, where I post and expand on my list of Tool songs you can ring in the new year with! It brings me so much joy to do this, so I won't let you off the hook this year either. Simply start at the given timestamp and watch the magic unfold," the fan wrote in the post.

They also shared the reason they chose each specific time stamp. For example, the one they provided for "Euology" from Ænima is "to say GOODBYE to 2025" because that's the last lyric that Maynard James Keenan shouts in the track and the time stamp for "The Grudge" from Lateralus is "to start your new year with a scream."

The guide was positively received by fellow Tool fans, one of which referred to the creator of the post as a "fucking legend." Another fan commented, "If this entire sub does this, we might be able to spiral the planet back on track."

READ MORE: 10 Signs You're a Fan of Tool

See the time stamps for some of Tool's biggest hits italicized under each subhead below and check out the full guide for yourself here to see all of them.

Biggest Hits Time Stamps - Start the New Year With Tool's Most Iconic Moments

"Sober": 11:56:03 to ask yourself why

"Stinkfist": 11:55:42 to KEEP DIGGING

"Forty Six & 2": 11:54:54 to see your shadow changing

"Schism": 11:54:36 to start the new year between supposed brothers

The "Parabol/Parabola" transition: Start at 11:56:56 to drop right at midnight

"The Pot": 11:59:13 for the first drop or 11:54:01 to start your new year with a scream

"Pneuma": 11:50:56 for the peak of Danny's breakdown or 11:50:01 to become PNEUMA

WTF Time Stamps - Make Everyone in the Room Question Your Sanity at Midnight

"Bottom": 11:54:09 if you're dead inside

"Hooker With A Penis": 11:55:58 to scream FUUUUUCK YOU BUDDY at 2025

"Ticks & Leeches": 11:54:05 to suck me dry

"Lateralus": 11:51:41 to spiral completely out

"Fear Inoculum": 11:50:30 and hold on for dear life through Adam's solo

Tool have been working on new music for a long time already, but nobody knows when that might actually come out. Below, see a bunch of next year's most anticipated albums and quite a lot of bands currently writing new material, too.