Whitesnake’s David Coverdale Hints at Potential Retirement

Whitesnake's touring plans in 2020 took a hit just before the coronavirus pandemic arrived, with singer David Coverdale having to bow out of a summer trek with Sammy Hagar and Night Ranger in order to undergo surgery on a bilateral inguinal hernia. In a recent conversation with Detroit's WRIF, Coverdale revealed that his touring career may have an end in sight.

When asked about the current pandemic, Coverdale stated, "I have a feeling it's gonna take a little while to get things back to any semblance of what we knew before. So what we have to do is think outside the box. I have to get this surgery and get up and running. And what better age for the Whitesnake lead singer to go out and retire on — 69. [Laughs]"

Though initially said with a laugh, Coverdale admitted that he actually has thought of retirement from touring, stating, "I've always written songs that challenge me as a vocalist, and I'm 68 now. So I think 69 would be appropriate for Whitesnake's lead singer [to retire], wouldn't you?" Hear more of the chat here.

Even though in the latter stages of his career, Coverdale has continued to issue quality material under the Whitesnake banner. The group's latest album, Flesh & Blood, was saluted as one the 50 Best Rock Albums of 2019 here at Loudwire, while the single "Shut Up & Kiss Me" also took honors in our 66 Best Rock Songs of 2019.